BREAKING: ADP data shows decline in US employment
ADP employment report was one of the top tier economic releases scheduled for today. Data released at 1:15 pm GMT showed a 123k jobs decline in the US...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Run-off race in Georgia will determine who controls Senate Democrats have already won one of two seats Second seat is projected to...
Gold and other precious metals moved higher during the European morning trade but have given back most of the gains since. Gold tested 2-month high in...
European markets trade higher DAX jumps above resistance at 13,700 pts Cyclicals lead in Europe, tech stocks pull back European...
European markets seen opening higher Democrats may win both seats in Georgia Senate race Services PMIs, ADP employment data and FOMC...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.71%, Dow Jones added 0.55% and Nasdaq jumped 0.95%. Russell 2000 gained...
Tougher lockdowns in Europe Runoff elections in Georgia New OPEC+ production agreement European indices finished today's session mostly...
Airbnb (ABNB.US) was valued at just over $100 billion at the time of its market debut in the biggest U.S. initial public offering (IPO) of 2020, which...
Today is the second day of negotiations of the OPEC + group. Recent reports indicate that Russia agreed to keep production unchanged in February. Last...
The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing PMI in December rose to 60.7 from 57.5 in the previous month. Today’s reading...
Georgia’s Senate runoffs election First Solar (FSLR.US) stock fell 5% on analysts downgrade US indices launched today's session slightly...
Stellar is by far the strongest cryptocurrency during today's session, adding 5% to its value. Nevertheless, today's gain is negligible compared...
Platinum: Silver, and especially platinum, failed to see such a significant rebound in recent years as it was in the case of gold. On the other...
GBPUSD started today’s session with an upward move following yesterday’s plunge. However, looking at the H1 interval, we can see that the price...
European markets trade mixed DE30 tries to break back above 13,700 pts Dialog Semiconductor boosted Q4 2020 revenue forecast European...
European markets seen opening more or less flat OPEC+ talks to resume today ISM manufacturing expected at 56.6 in December Stock...
US indices finished yesterday's trading significantly lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.48%, Nasdaq declined 1.47% and Dow Jones finished 1.25% lower. Mixed...
UK rolls out AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine Georgia Senate runoff elections US stocks sink, European indices finished session slightly higher The...
The S&P 500 index fell over 2.2% in the first session of 2021. Other major US indices are also losing over 2%. Even before the start of the session...
Until recently, everything indicated that OPEC + would keep production unchanged in February compared to January (this month production was increased by...
