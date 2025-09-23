NIO stock rose 10% on record high deliveries
Nio (NIO.US) stock rose over 10% after China-based electric car producer announced it has delivered 43,728 vehicles in 2020, almost twice as much as in...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
The first day of trading is full of volatility. The mood is overwhelmingly positive, which is partly related to the end of the fateful 2020 (in some respects,...
US stocks start 2021 at new records TESLA (TSLA.US) delivered a record 499,550 vehicles in 2020 Teledyne to buy FLIR Systems (FLIR.US) for $8 billion US...
Bitcoin has continued its brilliant price increase from December and reached a new all-time high of $34,739 yesterday, having surged by over 300% in 2020....
Equities gain at the beginning of 2021 DE30 retests record highs near 13,900 pts Daimler agrees to pay $30 million US penalty Stock...
Risk-on moods can be spotted on the global financial markets at the beginning of 2021. Stock markets are moving higher along with commodities. USD weakness...
European markets seen opening higher OPEC+ to hold a video conference Manufacturing PMI releases Indices and equity futures...
Stocks in Asia traded higher during the first session of 2021. S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.5%, Kospi added 2.5% and indices from China rose. Nikkei...
First week of the New Year is always interesting as traders make new strategic allocations. It will be full of economic releases but investors should also...
The volatility in the gold market has recently declined and the precious metal has been trading in a local sideways move. However, looking at the H4 interval,...
Polish zloty is not doing well in recent days. The current week started calmly, but on Tuesday and Wednesday the zloty was under selling pressure. Interestingly,...
Bitcoin soars past $29,000 The digital asset seems poised for a run to $30,000 Bitcoin on Thursday jumped to a record $29,180 after the digital...
US jobless claims German and Italy markets are shut for holidays Economic calendar is light on the final trading day of 2020, with investors...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. The Dow Jones rose 0.2%, S&P 500 gained 0.1% and Nasdaq increased 0.2%. Mixed moods prevail...
Mixed session in Europe Last trading day of 2020 in some countries Gold approaching $1,900 Today’s session was the...
Intel (INTC.US) gained roughly 5% yesterday as a hedge fund Third Point addressed company’s weakening position in microprocessor manufacturing against...
A weekly report from the US Department of Energy on oil inventories was released at 3:30 pm GMT. The results were as follows: Oil inventories:...
Major US indices advance amid positive Chicago PMI data Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine approved in the UK Tesla might sell 500k cars...
OIL.WTI Oil market has been trading in an upward trend, however momentum clearly slowed down recently. At the moment, no strong bearish signals have...
Bittrex became the latest exchange to cut ties with XRP Ripple is testing major support at $0.20 The cryptocurrency exchanges and other companies...
