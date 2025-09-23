DE30 muted amid final session of the year
European indices slightly higher in 2020's last full trading session Germany records highest daily Covid-19 death toll BMW (BMW.DE) plans to...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Bitcoin returned to hitting records on Dec. 30 after a fresh rebound took it above its $28,400 all-time high. Overnight the most popular cryptocurrency...
UK parliament vote on the Brexit trade deal US Pending Home Sales and Chicago PMI Additional US stimulus uncertain Economic calendar...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower. The Dow Jones fell 0.1%, S&P 500 shed 0.2% and Nasdaq lost 0.4%. Mixed moods prevail in the...
DAX reaches all-time highs Russell 2000 plunges more than 2% US politics in the spotlight European stock indices finished...
Boeing (BA.US) shares gained slightly as Boeing’s 737 MAX will fly American Airlines passengers from New York to Miami today. It will be the first...
Russell 2000 (US2000) clearly lags behind during today’s US session. The index is falling 2%, even though other major indices are still posting some...
House passes bill to increase stimulus checks to $2,000 US30, US100 and US500 near record highs US2000 falls below 50-hour moving...
Copper: Upward movement slowed down in December, but it should be noted that this commodity has had a fantastic year. Over the past 12 months, the...
European stocks rally on US stimulus hopes SAP-owned Qualtrics files for U.S. IPO DE30 hits all-time high European indices launched today's...
As the economic calendar is almost empty today, headlines may play a major role. There are no material stats from Europe and from the US economic...
DE30 reached a new all-time high today as risk sentiment was boosted following expanded stimulus in the US. The House of Representatives voted 275-134...
• US indices finished yesterday's session higher. The Dow Jones climbed 0.7% and reached a new record high, S&P 500 rose...
European stock indices finished Monday’s session higher as two critical factors lead to upbeat mood - signed Covid relief in the United States and...
Alibaba (BABA.US) stock struggles for second straight session as the company is still under enormous regulatory pressure. On Saturday The People’s...
President Trump signs stimulus package Global equities advance after Christmas Tesla is set to start operations in India Global...
Even though today's session on the gold market started with gains, the resistance zone at $ 1900 turned out to be too strong again. The area marked...
Ripple slipped to fourth place in the global cryptocurrency market rating Cryptocurrency exchanges continued delisting Ripple due to the lawsuit filed...
President Trump signed into law the $2.3 trillion pandemic aid package Launch of Europe's cross-border vaccination programme DE30 near its ATH European...
Ripple has been losing ground rapidly. The digital asset lost nearly half of its value in less than a week amid panic caused by SEC's lawsuit. Selling...
