Economic calendar: Politics overshadow light calendar
UK and Canadian markets closed President Trump passed the stimulus plan It is another holiday-shortened week due to New Year with many stock...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
UK and Canadian markets closed President Trump passed the stimulus plan It is another holiday-shortened week due to New Year with many stock...
• US indices finished Thursday's session higher. The Dow Jones climbed 0.2%, S&P 500 rose 0.4% and Nasdaq gained 0.3%. • ...
Major European indices are trading mostly higher and the British pound gained as the Brexit trade deal seemed almost at hand and an official announcement...
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey raised its benchmark interest to 17.00 % while the markets expected increase to 16.50%. after the country's...
The GBP/USD extended its upward momentum after breaking above the major resistance at 1.3600 to levels not seen since May of 2018 on mounting speculation...
Alibaba (BABA.US) stock plunged more than 8.00%, after China's market regulator has begun a probe over alleged anti-competition practices at the e-commerce...
It is a very quiet day in terms of macroeconomic data releases and many markets will either stay shut or close early today. However, it does not mean that...
• US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. The Dow Jones climbed 0.4%, S&P 500 rose 0.1% and Nasdaq fell 0.3%. • ...
UK and the EU are close to reach a Brexit trade deal, officials say Trump could veto the coronavirus aid bill. New South African Covid-19 strain...
American Airlines (AAL.US) confirmed today it still plans to recall furloughed employees and give them paychecks by Dec. 24, even after Donald Trump refused...
Sterling jumped more than 1% during today's session on signs the UK and EU are finally on the brink of reaching a deal to govern trade ties after...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US was revised lower to 80.7 in December from a preliminary of 81.4 and above 76.9 in November....
President Trump threatens to not sign COVID-19 bill US Jobless claims rose less than expected Pfizer (PFE.US) will provide additional 100 million...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.803 million in the week ended December 19th, compared to 0.885 million reported in...
Let’s start today’s analysis with Ripple chart as price of the cryptocurrency plunged after the SEC sued the company behind it over the alleged...
In this webinar you will learn: - what is the outlook for the economy - will the bull run on indices continue? - is USD bound to keep declining? -...
European markets trade higher on Wednesday DE30 jumps above 13,500 pts HeidelbergCement mulls sale of assets in California European...
Panic triggered by the new coronavirus strain discovered in the United Kingdom did not last long. European markets also looked past Trump's refusal...
European markets seen opening flat US jobless claims, survey and housing market data Monthly GDP release from Canada European...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. Dow Jones dropped 0.67%, S&P 500 finished 0.21% lower and Nasdaq gained 0.51%. Russell 2000...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator