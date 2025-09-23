Daily summary: European stocks recover losses as concerns over new COVID-19 strain ease
European equities recover from rout US Congress has agreed on a $900 billion coronavirus-aid bill Apple (AAPL.US) is planning to launch a self-driving...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Russell 2000 (US2000) is the best performer today in the ranking of major US indices. The small companies index was losing a lot amid yesterday's market...
Peloton (PTON.US) stock surged more than 12% after the fitness equipment maker announced it will buy its competitor Precor for $420 million. Precor makes...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 88.6in December 2020, from the previous month's 96.1 and compared to market expectations...
Congress passes $892 billion COVID relief package US GDP growth in Q3 revised slightly higher Apple (AAPL.US) is working on a electric-car for 2024 US...
Oil Oil prices dropped as new, highly contagious strain of coronavirus risks another drop in demand for fuels Several countries imposed...
European markets trade higher on Tuesday DE30 tests zone at 13,420 pts but fails EasyJet delay deliveries of Airbus jets European...
British pound found itself under renewed selling pressure this morning. EU officials confirmed overnight reports saying that the bloc has rejected fisheries...
European markets seen opening slightly higher Revision of US Q3 GDP data CB consumer confidence for December European index...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. Dow Jones gained 0.12%, S&P 500 dropped 0.39% and Nasdaq declined 0.10% Stocks in...
U.K. identified a new strain of the Covid-19 virus that is 40-70% more contagious Deadlock in Brexit talks US Congress reaches deal on $900 bn Covid-19...
Goldman Sachs (GS.US) — Shares of the major US banks jumped today after the Federal Reserve announced that it will allow the industry to resume share...
Nike (NKE.US) stock jumped more than 5% after the company posted upbeat quarterly figures. The athletic apparel and footwear maker earned 78 cents per...
New, highly contagious strain of COVID-19 was found in the UK US lawmakers finally approved a $900 billion relief package Tesla stock falls nearly...
OIL tumbles by 5%, DE30 slides by 600 points, US dollar recovers sharply, volatility shows up nearly everywhere. Just when this year looked all sorted...
Today's concerns over the coronavirus translate not only into a sell-off in the stock market, but also into increased volatility in the precious metals...
European markets plunge on new virus fears DE30 drops below 13,100 pts Pandemic winners among top movers European stocks...
Stock markets in Europe have launched today's trading with bearish price gaps and the move has been gathering pace since the launch of the session....
European markets seen opening lower Focus on politics and virus Polish retail sales data for November Economic calendar looks...
Stocks in Asia traded mixed today. Nikkei dropped 0.2%, S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.1%, Kospi added 0.2% and indices from China gained DAX...
