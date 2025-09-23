🎞 Silver among 2020 winners: LIVE 7:30 ⏰
In this webinar we will discuss 2020 commodity winners and losers New UK COVID variant just ahead of Christmas Fed’s decision and market...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
In this webinar we will discuss 2020 commodity winners and losers New UK COVID variant just ahead of Christmas Fed’s decision and market...
Brexit talks remain stuck US stocks fall from record highs Investors wait on US stimulus package Majority of the European indices finished...
FedEx (FDX.US) posted quarterly profit of $4.83 per share, well above analysts expectations of $4.01 per share. Company reported better-than-expected revenue...
Investors wait for results of stimulus negotiations FDA advisory panel recommends approval of Modern’s (MRNA.US) Covid-19 vaccine Darden Restaurants...
Shares of the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA.US) are set to launch today's trading at an all-time high. Stock may enjoy elevated volatility...
Bitcoin rally to a new all-time high CME announces Ethereum futures contracts Bitcoin option' trading volume at record highs This week...
European market trade higher DE30 sets new intraday, post-pandemic high Siemens considers another attempt of selling logistics business Stock...
European markets seen opening lower US House to vote on stimulus bill today German IFO index expected to be slightly weaker in December Markets...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs gaining 0.58% and 0.84% respectively. Dow Jones...
The European Parliament approved the €1.8 trillion EU budget and coronavirus recovery package US lawmakers close in on $900 billion Covid-19...
Lennar (LEN.US) – surged more than 9% after the company reported its quarterly figures. The largest home construction company in the United States...
US stocks rise as leaders agree on stimulus Disappointing Jobless claims figures Novavax (NVAX.US) enters deal with EU for its COVID-19 vaccine Roku...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.885 million in the week ended December 12th, compared to 0.853 million reported in...
Microsoft is the second highest valued stock on Wall Street Company continues to increase share of services revenue in mix Cloud...
The Bank of England decided to take a wait-and-see approach during its last monetary policy meeting of 2020 due to the uncertainties surrounding the Brexit...
European markets trade higher DE30 tests 13,700 pts and trades less than 1% below all-time high European car sales dropped 14% YoY...
Bitcoin managed to break above the $20,000 mark for the first time yesterday. However, upward move did not stop there and the cryptocurrency extended gains...
European markets seen opening higher SNB, Norges Bank and Bank of England to announce decisions Jobless claim expected to come in...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.18%, Nasdaq added 0.50%, Dow Jones dropped 0.15% and Russell 2000 finished...
FOMC boosts economic projections Stocks jump to new session highs during Powell's presser USD gained on monetary policy decision...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator