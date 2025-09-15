Maersk shares slide 9% amid global trade worries 📉
Shares of the world-largest shipping company, Danish AP Moeller Maersk (MAERSKA.DK) lose almost 10% today as investors are worried about trade war, curbing...
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Euro is up today on the wave of weakness of the US dollar, which is being harmed by growing fears of a recession in the United States, caused by the drastic...
A day after "Liberation Day", EURUSD has officially erased the entire Trump Trade, which had driven the U.S. dollar higher up until the January...
07:50 AM GMT, France - PMI Data for March: HCOB France Composite PMI: actual 48.0; forecast 47.0; previous 45.1; HCOB...
The bubble of emotions that had been building with every minute of anticipation for “Liberation Day” and the announcement of retaliatory tariffs...
06:30 AM GMT, Switzerland - Inflation Data for March: CPI: actual 0.3% YoY; forecast 0.5% YoY; previous 0.3% YoY; CPI:...
Donald Trump signed an executive order on retaliatory tariffs. All imports to the U.S. will be subject to a 10% tariff (except for goods from Canada...
The long-anticipated Liberation Day brought no good news for investors. Donald Trump delivered on every threat he had made. The specter of a trade...
The Liberation Day pressures sentiments on Wall Street. Trump informed about 25% tariff on foreign autos, starting tomorrow. What's the most important,...
Markets are eagerly awaiting Trump's comments on the planned tariff changes scheduled for 20:00 GMT. It is precisely the reaction to this event...
According to reports from The New York Times, Amazon (AMZN.US) has submitted an offer to acquire TikTok just before the final deadline set for ByteDance....
The FDA has missed the deadline for making a key decision regarding a Novavax (NVAX.US) Covid-19 vaccine, days after the Food and Drug Administration’s...
Tesla (TSLA.US) shares led the declines in the Mag7 group during today’s session after Elon Musk’s company reported worse-than-expected car...
US DoE Crude Oil Inventories (W/W) 28-Mar: +6.165M (est -500K; prev -3.341M) - Distillate: +264K (est -800K; prev -421K) - Cushing OK Crude: +2.373M...
Investors are returning to US stocks and reversing an initial sell-off in anticipation of ‘Liberation Day’, during which US President Donald...
U.S factory orders (mom) (feb) actual: 0.6% vs 1.7% previous; est 0.5% U.S factory orders ex transportation (mom) (feb) actual: 0.4% vs 0.2% previous;...
Tesla (TSLA.US) reported today Q1 deliveries number which came in much lower than anticipated numbers on Wall Street. Deliveries came in at 336,681...
13:15 PM BST, United States - Employment Data for March: ADP Nonfarm Employment Change: actual 155K vs forecast 118K; previous...
Today at 1:15 PM (GMT), we will receive the first US private labor market report for March – the ADP employment data – ahead of Friday’s...
Gold is gaining 0.60% today, eliminating yesterday's losses and once again surpassing the level of 3130 USD per ounce. The rise is, of course, driven...
