Daily summary: Stocks recover during Powell's presser, Bitcoin above $20,000
FOMC boosts economic projections Stocks jump to new session highs during Powell's presser USD gained on monetary policy decision...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Market's reaction to today's FOMC decision shows that it was treated as a hawkish one. USD gained while equities dropped. Stock bulls hoped that...
FOMC released the latest monetary policy decision. Rates were left unchanged in the 0-0.25% range. Composition as well as pace of asset purchases was not...
Drive Shack (DS.US), the US company offering golf-related entertainment services, is one of the best performing stocks on Wall Street today. Company announced...
A weekly report from the US Department of Energy on oil inventories was released at 3:30 pm GMT. Oil inventories: -3.13 mb. Expected: -3.5...
US stocks opened flat, FOMC meeting in the spotlight US100 tests upward trendline Tilray and Aphria to merge into world's biggest...
Following a solid European release in the morning, the time has come for the US PMI indices for December. Just as it was the case in terms of European...
Bitcoin just hit another milestone in its impressive 2020 run. The cryptocurrency surged to a new all-time high above $20,000, topping the previous peak...
US retail sales data for November has been released at 1:30 pm GMT. Release turned out to be a disappointment as expectations were missed in all major...
Upbeat PMI data from Germany and France Path to Brexit trade deal exists, says EU Adidas (ADS.DE) considers selling off its Reebok brand European...
Wednesday is expected to be very intensive on the markets with the calendar full of events and the FOMC meeting (decision 7pm GMT, conference 30 minutes...
British pound climbed 0.4% after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that while she could not say whether there would or would not...
Major bourses in Europe are trading in the green on Wednesday after fresh PMIs for France and Germany surprised on the upside. French data released at...
FOMC meeting Private sector PMI figures from Europe and the US US sales data It’s a particularly busy day on the economic calendar, with...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. The Dow Jones climbed 1.1%, S&P 500 jumped 1.3% and Nasdaq gained 1.3%. Positive moods prevail...
European equities mostly higher on Brexit trade deal hopes EU publishes sweeping rules for tech giants US stocks rise on stimulus talks European...
Baidu (BIDU.US) stock surged more than 10% after the company announced that it was considering starting production of its own electric cars and has held...
Congress continues negotiations on another economic relief package Electoral College vote affirms Biden's win FDA staff said Moderna’s...
Industrial production in the US increased 0.4% in November over the previous month and slightly beating market expectations of 0.3%. Still,...
Silver is the best performing precious metal today. High EURUSD levels as well as solid outlook for industrial metals are the main drivers behind recent...
