🍴Silver gains 2% 🥈
Silver is the best performing precious metal today. High EURUSD levels as well as solid outlook for industrial metals are the main drivers behind recent...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
Silver is the best performing precious metal today. High EURUSD levels as well as solid outlook for industrial metals are the main drivers behind recent...
Silver: Silver is trading within consolidation zone between the $ 22.00-22.80 and $ 25.5 per ounce and is currently performing slightly better than...
European markets trade higher DE30 breaks above 13,300 pts Volkswagen CEO wins backing from Supervisory Board European markets...
European markets seen opening flat US industrial production for November Speeches from ECB Chief Economist and BoC Governor European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. Dow Jones dropped 0.62%, S&P 500 declined 0.44%, Nasdaq gained 0.50% and Russell 2000 finished...
Extended negotiations over a Brexit trade deal Germany heads for strict lockdown US lawmakers plan to split $908 billion COVID-19 plan Vaccine...
US lawmakers plan to split $908 billion COVID-19 plan Vaccine rollout begins in the US AstraZeneca (AZN.UK) moves on Alexion (ALXN.US) US indices...
Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) stock fell 17% after the space tourism company announced its latest test flight held on Saturday did not reach space as planned....
US500 is rising almost 1% ahead of session opening after strong Friday's declines driven by concerns about Brexit. Now the upbeat news regarding...
The Brexit situation has improved significantly in recent hours. The negotiations were extended and European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel...
AstraZeneca (AZN.UK) stock dropped more than 6% after the pharma giant announced on Saturday it would buy US drugmaker Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN.US)...
European markets trade higher DE30 tests swing level at 13,235 pts Deutsche Bank mulls spreading out New York workforce European...
Stock markets start the week higher US Electoral College vote Brexit talks extended Start of a new week was marked with small...
In this webinar you will learn: How options are pumping up the Wall Street bubble ECB and EU budget – what do they mean for the euro? 2xhard...
Stocks in Asia moved higher during today's session. Nikkei added 0.3%, S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.26% and indices from China rose. On the other...
Germany considers going into second lockdown before Christmas Boris Johnson issues warning to prepare for no-deal Brexit US FDA advisory panel recommends...
Equity markets moved lower by the end of the week with politics being one of the drivers. FOMC and Bank of England will announce decisions next week and...
Copper has had a phenomenal series of rallies that led to the breaking above the 7-year highs. The price of copper is trading above USD 7,700 per ton and,...
Lululemon (LULU.US) stock fell more than 5.0% despite the fact that retailer reported better than expected quarterly figures. The athletic apparel maker...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment increased from downwardly revised 76.9 pts in November to 81.40 pts in December against expected 76.5...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator