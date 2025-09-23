US OPEN: Wall Street opens lower on stimulus uncertainty
Stimulus negotiations drag on FDA chief says agency will quickly approve Pfizer's (PFE.US) vaccine Walt Disney (DIS.US) stock rose 8% on strong...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Bitcoin is trading under $18,000 MassMutual - purchased $100 million in Bitcoin Grayscale- largest cryptocurrency trust fund purchased around 131,254...
European markets drop DE30 drops to 13,150 pts Lufthansa may cut 1,000 pilot jobs in 2021 European markets are trading significantly...
Moods on the European stock markets on the final trading day of the week are sour. Markets are starting to realize that the no-deal Brexit option is becoming...
European markets seen opening lower Second day of EU summit Michigan consumer sentiment for December Futures markets point...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. Dow Jones dropped 0.23%, S&P 500 closed 0.13% lower while Nasdaq jumped 0.54%. Russell 2000...
ECB cuts 2021 GDP forecast US weekly jobless claims surge US lawmakers approved a stopgap government funding bill US daily COVID deaths top 3,000...
Brent crude managed to break above $50 a barrel for the first time since March, reflecting hopes for coronavirus vaccine distribution. On the other hand,...
Moderna (MRNA.US) announced today that it has begun a phase 2/3 clinical trial designed to position its COVID-19 vaccine for use in children aged 12 to...
Jobless claims rise more than expected US lawmakers approved a stopgap government funding bill Tesla (TSLA.US) shares are "Dramatically Overvalued"...
Christine Lagarde, the head of the ECB, presented the mixed state of the economy, while talking about the actions taken by the bank in connection with...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.853 million in the week ended December 5th, compared to 0.712 million in the previous week....
The ECB kept its main refinancing rate unchanged at 0% as widely expected. The interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility...
The ECB meeting (decision: 12:45pm GMT, conference: 1:30pm GMT) is the most anticipated market event this week. The Bank is widely expected to increase...
CD Projekt trades 35% year-to-date higher Cyberpunk 2077 premiered last night Pre-orders exceeded 8 million copies Sales...
European markets trade a touch higher DE30 may be set for another test of post-pandemic highs HelloFresh gains after boosting full-year...
European markets seen opening lower EU summit on European budget and recovery fund ECB set to add more stimulus Indices from...
Global stock markets took a hit yesterday. DE30 managed to test post-pandemic highs at the start of the European session but has been giving up gains later...
US indices dropped yesterday with tech shares taking the biggest hit. S&P 500 closed 0.79% lower, Dow Jones dropped 0.35% and Nasdaq slumped...
Poland and Hungary have provisionally accepted a EU budget proposal Dow Jones and S&P pull back from record highs Surge in US oil inventories European...
