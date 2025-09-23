📈GBPUSD is testing key support
In the second half of the session, we can observe declines in the GBPUSD currency pair. Looking at the M30 interval, key intraday support is currently...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
GameStop (GME.US) stock plunged more than 15% after the video game retailer posted third-quarter figures. Company reported a quarterly loss of 53 cents...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 15.189 million barrels in the week ended December 4th, following an 0.679 million decrease in the previous week...
The Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 0.25 %, as widely expected. The Committee said, that the...
White House offers $916 billion stimulus proposal Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine gets positive FDA review FireEye stock (FEYE.US) fell 9% after cyber...
US100 US tech index Nasdaq (US100) has been trading in an upward trend recently. Looking at the daily time frame, we can see that the price broke above...
Tesco (TSCO.UK) stock rose 1.9% after Britain’s biggest retailer announced it will complete the sale of its Thailand and Malaysia businesses to CP...
European markets rally DE30 tests post-pandemic high Covestro presented new full-2020 forecast European markets trade higher...
Bitcoin is trading lower for the second day in a row. The most famous cryptocurrency has dropped below $18,000 handle today and continues to move lower...
European market seen opening higher Bank of Canada expected to hold rates unchanged Boris Johnson will meet with Ursula von der Leyen...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs gaining 0.28% and 0.50% respectively. Dow Jones...
European markets finish the day little-changed Gold slowly approaching the $1900 mark Portugal’s 10-year yield turns negative Tuesday’s...
During today’s US session one might spot only some minor moves on the stock markets. Let’s have a look at the technical situation of the Dow...
Boeing (BA.US) might be seen as one of the winners of the so-called rotation trade, which occurred in November. Stock gained over 60% as investors bet...
Stitch Fix (SFIX.US) stock opened with a huge bullish gap today following the release of the firm’s fiscal first quarter results. An online apparel...
American equities open lower on Tuesday United Kingdom launches a mass vaccination programme Tesla unveils a $5 billion capital raise US...
Natural gas: In spite of forecasts suggesting freeze, weather in the United States remains fine US natural gas demand remains below...
European markets trade lower DE30 trades within tight range Munich Re presented mid-term goals European markets trade slightly...
Gold prices saw a significant correction over the past 3 months as prices slid nearly 15% to test $1765 per ounce. In our previous posts we argued that...
European markets seen opening slightly lower Johnson and von der Leyen to hold in-person talks German ZEW index expected to improve...
