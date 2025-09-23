Morning wrap (08.12.2020)
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. Dow Jones dropped 0.49%, S&P 500 closed 0.19% lower while Nasdaq gained 0.45% Mixed...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Renewed US-China trade tensions Increased Brexit worries New restrictions in some parts of the US and Europe Majority of the European bourses...
Last week we could observe solid increases in the main currency pair. The EURUSD rate reached the resistance zone at 1.2150, which is marked with...
Intel Corp (INTC.US) stock fell 4.0% after Bloomberg reportedthat Apple Inc (AAPL.US) plans to introduce a series of new Mac processors as early...
Rising tension between the United States and China Further restrictions in California Eastman Kodak (KODK.US) stock jumped 70% US indices launched...
Natural gas prices continue to decline. Gas launched today's session with a bearish price gap and the price continues recent pullback, which is related...
Majority of European indices fell 0.6% in early trade on Monday and the FTSE 250, was the biggest loser falling 0.7% as growing risks of a no-deal Brexit,...
Stocks in Europe start the week lower DE30 recovers from morning dip Bayer signed agreement with US drugmaker Atara Stocks...
GBP is the worst performing major currency at the beginning of a new week. No breakthrough on Brexit was made over the weekend and The Sun reported that...
European markets seen opening lower Still no breakthrough on Brexit US senators set to unveil economic relief bill Futures...
Asian equities traded mixed on the first session of the week. Nikkei dropped 0.7%, S&P/ASX 200 added 0.6%, Kospi gained 0.5% and indices from...
Watch this webinar to learn: Key points from the latest NFP report Outlook for OIL after the OPEC decision What’s next for EURUSD Economic...
US major indices shrug off the weaker jobs data US lawmakers resume stimulus talks OPEC+ agrees to gradual output hike European indices finished...
European stock markets traded lower this week. ECB is expected to boost stimulus on Thursday and it could give some fuel for market bulls. On the other...
In recent days, we could observe a strong rebound in the precious metals market. However, gold hit a key resistance zone today at $1850, where sellers...
DocuSign (DOCU.US) stock rose more than 6% after the electronic-documents company posted better-than-expected results for its fiscal third quarter. DocuSign...
Disappointing NFP report Pfizer (PFE.US) vaccine supply issues Marvell Technology (MRVL.US) stock falls after weak guidance US indices launched...
The US economy added only 0.245 million jobs in November, compared to 0.638 million in October and below market expectations of 0.469 million. ...
Key macro release of the day - US labour market data for November - will be released at 1:30 pm GMT. Recent data from the US labour market has been mixed,...
US proposes new stablecoin law S&P Dow Jones Indices to launch cryptocurrency indexes in 2021 Ripple breaks triangle formation This week...
