DE30: European markets tick higher ahead of NFP release
European markets trade higher DE30 fails to break above 200-hour moving average Germany extends backstop for credit insurers European...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
European markets trade higher DE30 fails to break above 200-hour moving average Germany extends backstop for credit insurers European...
Both grades of oil - Brent and WTI - are trading over 2% higher today after OPEC+ made a decision on the supply limits for 2021. Oil producers agreed to...
European markets expected to slightly lower Labour market data from US and Canada News saying that Pfizer will ship half of coronavirus...
US indices finished yesterday trading higher. Dow Jones gained 0.29%, Nasdaq added 0.23% and Russell 2000 jumped 0.52%. S&P 500 closed 0.06%...
McConnell says US stimulus deal 'within reach S&P500 and Nasdaq hit fresh record highs OPEC+ will raise production by 500K bpd from January European...
Natural gas futures fell more than 8% on Thursday after EIA data showed much smaller-than-expected drawdown in inventories as the above-average temperatures...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock rose 4% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the electric carmaker to “buy” from “neutral,” and raised its price...
The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for the US fell to 55.9 in November from 56.6 in the previous month, slightly below analysts’ expectations of 56.0. The...
Weekly jobless claims below expectations US breaks record daily Covid-19 deaths CrowdStrike (CRWD.US) stock surged on upbeat quarterly results US...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.712 million in the week ended November 28th, compared to 0.778 million in the previous...
Palantir shares dive after steep gains in November Company debuted in late-September Solid growth in Q3 2020 Analysts warn...
European markets trade lower on Thursday DE30 drops below support at 13,250 pts Deutsche Post expects strong growth during Christmas...
Long way to go Let’s start from some context. US labor market was at multi-decade highs prior to the pandemic with employment not much below 40%...
Oil prices took a dive following a report from the Wall Street Journal. Report claims that OPEC and its allies are nearing an agreement to boost oil output...
European markets seen opening more or less flat Non-manufacturing ISM for November at 3:00 pm European PMI data revisions European...
There’s no stopping EURUSD bulls after they blew 1.20 levels that was not only psychological one but also a crucial limit of multi-month consolidation....
US indices finished yesterday's trading slightly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.18%, Dow Jones added 0.20% and Russell 2000 closed 0.19% higher....
UK granted emergency use authorization for Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Disappointing ADP payrolls report US crude inventories fall...
Palantir Technologies (PLTR.US) shares fell more than 12% after Morgan Stanley analyst downgraded software company's stock to “underweight”...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 0.679 million barrels in the week ended November 27th, following an 0.754 million decrease in the previous...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator