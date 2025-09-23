US OPEN: Wall Street opens lower as ADP report disappoints
UK approves use of Pfizer's (PFE.US) coronavirus vaccine Disappointing ADP report Salesforce (CRM.US) confirmed a deal to acquire...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
ADP report on change in US employment in November was released at 1:15 pm GMT. Data was expected to show an increase of 410k jobs following a 365k...
EURUSD Let's start today's analysis with the EURUSD chart. Looking at the weekly time frame, we can see that the pair broke above the resistance...
Pfizer (PFE.US) and Germany's BioNTech (BNTX.US) shares rose 3.9% and 6.5% respectively in premarket after British officials authorized their COVID-19...
European markets trade mixed DE30 failed to break back above 13,360 pts Daimler to manufacture Mercedes-Benz heavy duty trucks in...
Silver is one of the best performing commodities today and is trading 10% above Monday's low. Silver continues rebound from a key support zone and...
British pound came under heavy selling pressure this morning following a report from Bloomberg. News agency claims that top EU negotiator Barnier is set...
European markets seen opening slightly lower Second day of Powell hearings in Congress ADP employment report for November Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 1.13%, Nasdaq jumped 1.28%, Dow Jones added 0.63% and Russell 2000 closed...
Pfizer(PFE.US) and BioNTech (BNTX.US) requested regulatory clearance for their vaccine in Europe OECD sees brighter economic outlook Stocks in the...
Zoom Video (ZM.US) stock fell more than 13%, despite the fact that the communications technology company posted better-than-expected results for its third...
EURUSD - the pair managed to break above the 1.2000 level and is trading at the highest level since April 2018. This is mainly due to the weakness of the...
Oil: OPEC's decision to extend the larger production cut was postponed to Thursday, December 3 December 1 is a continuation of consultations,...
The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing PMI in November declined 57.5 from 59.3 in the previous month. Today’s reading...
Pfizer(PFE.US) and BioNTech (BNTX.US) requested regulatory clearance for their vaccine in Europe S&P500 and Nasdaq hit record highs OECD sees...
Gold has been out of investors' grace as of late. However, a strong rebound can be spotted today. Gold price bounced off the lower limit of the downward...
European markets rally on Tuesday DE30 swings near 13,400 pts handle Munich Re expects to double profit in 2021 Stock market...
S&P 500 (US500) and Nasdaq (US100) futures managed to recover from yesterday's losses and both indices are closing in on all-time highs in early...
European markets seen opening higher Final PMI release from Europe ISM manufacturing data from the United States Fed Chair...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.46%, Dow Jones slipped 0.91%, Russell 2000 declined 1.97% and Nasdaq closed...
