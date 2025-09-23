Morning wrap (01.12.2020)
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.46%, Dow Jones slipped 0.91%, Russell 2000 declined 1.97% and Nasdaq closed...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.46%, Dow Jones slipped 0.91%, Russell 2000 declined 1.97% and Nasdaq closed...
IMF warned that euro zone could see weaker growth in Q1 2021 Moderna's (MRNA.US) Covid-19 vaccine is 94.1% effective in final results OPEC...
Data giant S&P Global Inc (SPGI.US) shares rose more than 2.8% as it announced a $ 44 billion deal to buy IHS Markit Ltd (INFO.US), which provides...
Bitcoin investors had to wait nearly three years to celebrate a new all-time high. Today the most popular cryptocurrency traded as high as $19,786.24,...
Dow Jones nears best monthly gain since 1987 Nikola (NKLA.US) stocks slide 20% after updated deal with General Motors (GM.US) Moderna (MRNA.US)...
The value of building permits in Canada declined 14.6 % in October to CAD 8.2 billion, following an upwardly revised 18.6% gain in September but more ...
The long-awaited Ethereum protocol upgrade, also known as Serenity, will be officially launched on 1st December. New upgrade will transition the network...
Mixed moods during European morning trade DE30 slowly approaches post-pandemic high Deutsche Post has already delivered more parcels...
Brent (OIL) and WTI (OIL.WTI) trade lower at the start of a new week. OPEC+ ministerial meeting is scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm GMT and extension to output...
European markets seen opening lower OPEC+ ministerial talks Flash inflation data from Europe European stock markets are seen...
Watch this webinar to learn: What’s next for Gold? Can indices extend November rally? Wall Street vs Main Street in economic data Can...
Stocks in Asia are trading mostly lower. Nikkei drops 0.7%, S&P/ASX 200 declines 1.2% and Kospi trades 0.9% lower. Indices from China gain DAX...
European stocks climb despite lockdown extensions US Covid-19 hospitalizations hit record for 17th day US stocks finished higher in shortened session Tesla...
While this week was a bit muted for equity traders due to Thanksgiving holiday in the US, cryptocurrencies enjoyed very high volatility. December is the...
Moderna (MRNA.US) — stock surged over 17% in response to the news that AstraZeneca’s (AZN.US) CEO said the company would run another trial...
US traders return from the Thanksgiving holiday for a shortened session. Disney (DIS.US) increases layoff plans to 32,000 employees US inidices...
Gold is having a bad week. Following 2 days of heavy selling on Monday and Tuesday, price of the precious metal has once again found itself under...
The entire crypto market is undergoing a downside correction Fidelity Digital Assets will support Bitcoin and Ethereum for retail clients EOS delisted...
European indices trade little changed on Friday DAX fails to break above yesterday's high Indices from Western Europe are trading...
European markets seen opening flat Early close on Wall Street and some commodity markets Major indices from the Western Europe are...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator