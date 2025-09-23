Stock of the week: Boeing
Coronavirus vaccines brighten outlook for aviation sector US and Brazil regulators approve return of 737 MAX planes to service European...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
Coronavirus vaccines brighten outlook for aviation sector US and Brazil regulators approve return of 737 MAX planes to service European...
Prices of WTI and Brent increased over 30% in November alone. WTI price jumped above 45 USD per barrel while Brent crossed 48 USD mark. Both benchmarks...
Minutes from the recent ECB meeting has just been released. The publication did not bring much surprise. During the last meeting ECB noted possibility...
Remy Cointreau’s (RCO.FR) shares dropped 1.3% after the French drinks maker released its operating profit figures for the first half of the year....
European markets trade little changed DE30 has pulled back to the 50-hour moving average once again Liberty Steel and ThyssenKrupp...
European markets seen opening slightly higher US Thanksgiving holiday ECB minutes at 12:30 pm GMT Futures markets point to...
BITCOIN slumped today after an almost 3-month long rally that saw cryptocurrency price double. The coin plunged towards the $17,000 mark, making the biggest...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.16%, Dow Jones declined 0.58% and Nasdaq gained 0.47%. Russell 2000 dropped...
European equities little-changed at 9-month highs US Weekly Jobless Claims higher than expected US crude stockpiles fall unexpectedly European...
Federal Reserve released minutes from the latest FOMC meeting at 7 pm GMT. Officials at that meeting voted to keep benchmark short-term borrowing rates...
In recent days, we have seen significant increases in the cryptocurrency market, including Ethereum. Looking at the ETH chart, the upward move stopped...
Slack (WORK.US) stock jumped over 24% today following a Wall Street Journal report that Salesforce (CRM.US) is considering acquisition of the company....
Nordstrom (JWN.US) stock surged over 17% after the luxury retailer surprisingly reported profit in the third quarter. Nordstrom earned 34 cents per share,...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 0.754 million barrels in the week ended November 20th, following an 0.768 million increase in the previous...
Weekly jobless claims rise unexpectedly US GDP growth confirmed at record 33.1% HP Inc. (HPQ.US) stock rose over 5% on upbeat quarterly figures US...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0,778 million in the week ended November 21st, compared to 0.742 million in the previous...
US100 Let's start today's analysis with the US tech index - Nasdaq (US100). Looking at the technical situation, one can see that the price broke...
Babcock International (BAB.UK) stock plunged over 8.0% early in the session after the U.K. engineering group posted a drop in pretax profit after the pandemic...
European markets trade mixed DE30 breaks above resistance at 13,250 pts Deutsche Bank to implement permanent work-from-home policy European...
Looking at the markets these days one can spot rallies and records nearly everywhere. Dow beating 30k was a major thing yesterday but frankly nearly everything...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator