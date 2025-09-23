Economic calendar: US data dump ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
European markets seen opening flat Avalanche of US data ahead of Thanksgiving FOMC minutes release European futures markets...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
US indices rallied yesterday. Dow Jones and S&P 500 closed at record highs, gaining 1.54% and 1.62% respectively. Nasdaq added 1.31% while Russell...
Formal transition of power to Biden begins Dow Jones hit an all-time intraday high Biden picks Janet Yellen for Treasury Secretary European...
Dow Jones Industrial Average's spot index has recently hit an all-time high. In the case of contracts, however, it can be seen that such levels have...
Hormel (HRL.US) stock dropped nearly 4% after the company posted disappointing quarterly figures. Profit fell to $ 234.4 million, or 43 cents per share,...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 96.1 in November, from the previous month's 100.9 and compared to market expectations of...
Trump administration allows Biden transition to begin Nomination of Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary Dollar Tree (DLTR.US) stock rose over...
Oil: Upbeat vaccine news from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca boost "old economy" assets, including oil In theory, vaccination...
The recent strong declines in the gold market have led to a test of key support. Looking at the W1 interval, price hit the lower limit of the 1:1 structure....
European markets trade higher on Tuesday DE30 makes another test of 13,250 pts resistance Deutsche Boerse will expand DAX to 40 members European...
European markets expected to open higher CB consumer confidence index seen dropping below 100 in November Speeches from ECB President...
A strong rally on BITCOIN started at the beginning of October but it wasn’t until the last few days when most of other alt-coins woke up. RIPPLE...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.56%, Dow Jones added 1.12% and Nasdaq closed 0.22% higher. Russell 2000...
• Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has up to 90% efficacy • US tops 12 million coronavirus cases • US plans first COVID-19...
Gap (GPS.US) shares surged more than 7% following an upgrade from JP Morgan (JPM.US) to an Overweight rating on what it sees as a favorable risk-reward...
Major indices rebound after Friday's declines US passes 12 million coronavirus infections AstraZeneca (AZN.US) vaccine prevents an average...
The stronger than expected Markit manufacturing PMI data (preliminary) for November, has goosed the US dollar higher which negatively affected the price...
US Manufacturing PMI increased to 56.7 in November from 53.4 in October, above analysts’ expectations of 53.0. The reading pointed to the continuing...
Credit Agricole (ACA.FR) stock rose over 3% after its Italian unit launched a voluntary public tender offer of €10.50 per share in cash for Italian...
European markets trade higher at the beginning of a new week DAX reached 2-month high at 13,300 pts Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) plans...
