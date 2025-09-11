BREAKING: Eurozone PMI Indices Exceed Expectations. EURUSD close to 1-month high
Today's release of manufacturing PMI data for the eurozone revealed stronger-than-expected results. While the figures for the largest economies were...
Market news
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
8:30 Retail Sales Data from Switzerland: Published: 0,7% (Expected: 3,6% Prior: 3,8%, Revision: 3,9% )
Gold continued its strong advance on Monday, September 1st, following a record high close last Friday around $3,552 per ounce. The metal is currently trading...
The first day of September not only marks the return to school but also the unofficial end of summer holidays for many market participants. The past holiday...
An appeals court in the United States has ruled over the weekend that the majority of Donald Trump's tariffs are illegal, specifically those...
The European trading session ended lower, with selling pressure dominating almost from the start. Germany’s DAX fell nearly 0.6%, France’s...
Silver (SILVER) is gaining nearly 2% today to $39.70/oz, supported by strong gold price advances and weakness in the U.S. dollar index. The dollar failed...
Futures on CBOT Corn (CORN) are rising today as Pro Farmer’s crop tour projected output below USDA estimates, with added concerns over disease risks....
Gold is on a strong four-day winning streak, including today's session. It is breaking July's highs and currently testing mid-June's peak levels....
September dawns with a flurry of key macroeconomic data that could send ripples through global markets. While the next week will begin quietly due to the...
Cryptocurrencies market sentiments are weak today with Bitcoin falling below $110k, pressured by sell-off on Wall Street, where technology stocks lead...
University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (August final): 58.2 (forecast 58.6; previous 58.6) Current Conditions: 61.7 (forecast 60.8; previous...
Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (US100) are down more than 1%. Nvidia (NVDA.US) and Oracle (ORCL.US) are among the biggest decliners, dropping by -3% and -4%...
Yesterday, the main index of the American stock exchange closed at a new all-time high. Investors retained some of yesterday's optimism, with indices...
US PCE Price Index YoY (July): 2.6% (Forecast 2.6%, Previous 2.6%); PCE MoM 0.2% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous 0.3%) Core PCE Price Index YoY Actual...
14:30 - Change in Canada's GDP: Core GDP Y/Y: 0,9%, Expected: 1,3%, Previous: 1.2% Core GDP M/M: -0,1%, Expected: 0.1%,...
USA - Core PCE Inflation 2.9% y/y (Forecast: 2.9% y/y; Previous: 2.8% y/y) USA - Monthly Core PCE Inflation 0.3% m/m (Forecast: 0.3%...
01:00 PM BST, Germany - Inflation Data for August: German CPI: actual 2.2% YoY; forecast 2.1% YoY; previous 2.0% YoY; German...
European equities are trading lower on German lackluster economic data and banks’ selloff in the UK driven by renewed calls for a windfall tax on...
EURUSD began today's session with a degree of weakness, following the release of poor German retail sales data and lower producer inflation (or rather,...
