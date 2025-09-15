VIX rises slightly as markets uncertainty persists ahead of the Liberation Day
The futures on CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) gain 1.1% today, rising above 21 as uncertainty around today Donald Trump tariffs anonucmenet (so-called...
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Jefferies analysts have reduced their forecast for BASF German auto-parts manufacturer Continental expressed concerns about "high levels...
Today we will learn the long-awaited list of tariff rates set by the Trump administration at 20:00 GMT. Earlier, the first labor market report for March,...
Indexes in the Asia-Pacific region are seeing a mixed session, after U.S. stocks yesterday ended up trimming gains at the close of the cash session....
The European trading session passed in a positive mood today. The DAX index rose by nearly 1.7%, led by gains in Adidas, TUI, and SAP, which recently...
Gold prices slide 0.53% today to $3106 level ahead of tomorrow’s so-called “Trump’s Liberation Day.” According to the White House,...
The mounting pressure on the Canadian dollar ahead of "Liberation Day" has sharply eased following the ISM data indicating a slowdown in the...
Sentiments on Wall Street are weak again today, as investors fear the tariffs, weaker than expected economic data and rising price unstability, signalled...
US JOLTS Job Openings: 7.568M (Forecast 7.6575M, Previous 7.740M, Revised to 7.762M) US ISM Manufacturing PMI: (March, flash): 49 (Forecast 49.5, Previous...
US S&P Manufacturing PMI Final (March): 50.2 (Forecast 49.9, Previous 49.8) The most important Manufacturing data (ISM) will be published at 3 PM...
The futures on CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) gains more than 2% today, ahead of key US macro reading of the day, which is the ISM Manufacturing report for...
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.US) shares fell more than 3.5% to $159.60 in premarket trading Tuesday after a U.S. bankruptcy judge rejected the company's...
General market situation: European shares are gaining relatively strongly during today's session, as the declines that began after the announcement...
Cryptocurrencies gain as indices on Wall Street try to halt the sell-off, with Bitcoin up nearly 2% today, and rising above $84k level. Nasdaq futures...
The Bank of Australia has decided to keep interest rates on hold at 4.1%, as expected, and the RBA has also maintained its status quo in its statement....
Eurozone CPI (Y/Y) Mar P: 2.2% (est 2.2%; prev 2.3%) - CPI (M/M): 0.6% (est 0.6%; prev 0.4%) - Core CPI (Y/Y): 2.4% (est 2.5%; prev 2.6%) The...
Yesterday, Federal Reserve members Thomas Barkin and John Williams commented on the state of the U.S. economy. Below is a summary of their remarks. Williams...
We live in an era of turbulence in financial markets—pandemics, military conflicts, political uncertainty, the looming U.S. debt crisis, and rapidly...
Key PMI March headlines: Spain PMI Manufacturing Mar: 49.5 (est 49.7; prev 49.7) Switzerland Manufacturing PMI Mar: 48.9 (est 50.5; prev 49.6) Italy...
European futures gain ahead of the open Trump softens his stance on tariff changes Manufacturing PMI and JOLTS report to be key readings of the...
