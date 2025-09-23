US OPEN: Wall Street higher on COVID-19 vaccine news
Major indices rebound after Friday's declines US passes 12 million coronavirus infections AstraZeneca (AZN.US) vaccine prevents an average...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
The stronger than expected Markit manufacturing PMI data (preliminary) for November, has goosed the US dollar higher which negatively affected the price...
US Manufacturing PMI increased to 56.7 in November from 53.4 in October, above analysts’ expectations of 53.0. The reading pointed to the continuing...
Credit Agricole (ACA.FR) stock rose over 3% after its Italian unit launched a voluntary public tender offer of €10.50 per share in cash for Italian...
European markets trade higher at the beginning of a new week DAX reached 2-month high at 13,300 pts Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) plans...
Surging OIL prices is another reflection of the vaccine euphoria that we observe on the markets these days. Hopes that effective vaccine will soon be distributed...
Flash PMI releases for November are key points in today's economic calendar. Readings captured impact of new coronavirus restrictions. France (8:15...
European markets seen opening slightly higher PMIs from Germany, France, UK and US Speeches from BoE and Fed members Asian...
Watch this webinar to learn: What’s behind this BITCOIN rally? Will BITCOIN price hit new ATH? What’s next for indices, OIL and Gold? What...
Stocks in Asia-Pacific started the week higher. S&P/ASX 200 gains 0.3%, Kospi adds 1.9% and indices from China trade over 1% higher. Japanese...
European stocks end the day higher Treasury-Fed clash in the spotlight Retail sales reports above expectations The final...
Promising results of Moderna's vaccine failed to spark a long-lasting rally on the equity markets. Investors' attention was quickly drawn back...
FireEye (FEYE.US), a cybersecurity company, announced that Blackstone and ClearSky jointly took a $400 million stake in the firm. Moreover, FireEye said...
Stocks open slightly lower on Friday Mnuchin cuts Fed lending power Pfizer and BioNTech to seek emergency approval for virus...
Let’s have a look at technical situation of the Dow Jones index (US30) ahead of today’s market open. Looking at H1 time-frame, one might notice...
Canada’s national statistical agency has just released its retail sales report - one of key events in today's economic calendar. The data came...
Bitcoin breaks above $18000 a level not seen since December 2017 SEC outgoing chairman affirms Bitcoin is a “store of value” Zcash experiences...
• Germany Covid-19 cases hit new high • DAX is testing the upper limit of the triangle pattern • Daimler (DAI.DE) plans...
US Treasury refuses to extend some of Fed's emergency loan programs Retail sales figures from Canada Economic calendar is light today with...
Gold prices have been under pressure lately, mostly due to “vaccine optimism” that has deflated safe haven demand. While there’s no arguing...
