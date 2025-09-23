Morning wrap (20.11.2020)
• US indices finished Thursday's session higher. The Dow Jones rose 0.2%, S&P 500 added 0.4% and Nasdaq gained 0.9% • Mixed...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
AstraZeneca releases positive Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine results US COVID-19 death toll surpassed 250,000 US stocks swing between gains and losses European...
While crude oil is one of the most boring markets right now, with the price soaring above $ 40 a barrel and stalling near pandemic highs, a lot is happening...
L Brands (LB.US) stock soared over 15% after company reported better than expected quarterly results. Fashion retailer which owns brands like Victoria's...
Coronavirus death toll in U.S. surpasses 250,000 US jobless claims above expectations Macy’s (M.US) stock falls as sales drop over 20% US...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.742 million in the week ended November 14th, compared to 0.711 million in the previous...
Pfizer and Moderna announced Covid-19 vaccine breakthroughs Vaccine proceeds likely to boost sales significantly Profits made on...
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey raised its benchmark interest rate to 15.00 % as widely expected.The Committee said that the tightness...
European markets trade lower on Thursday DE30 tests lower limit of short-term trading range Thyssenkrupp (TKA.DE) will cut additional...
EURUSD surged after the US elections but the full move was contained in the consolidation range that has arrested the pair since late July. Vaccine optimism...
European markets seen opening lower CBRT expected to deliver big rate hike Lagarde to deliver 3 speeches today Futures markets...
Indices from Wall Street finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 and Dow Jones dropped 1.16% each, Nasdaq declined 0.82% and Russell...
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine has 95% efficacy Major US indices are consolidating near their historical highs US Crude Inventories rise for 2nd week European...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH.US) announced that it has priced its underwritten public offering of 40 million shares at $20.80 each. This secondary...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 0.77 million barrels in the week ended November 13th, following an 4.278 million increase in the previous week and...
Pfizer (PFE.US) ends Covid-19 trial with 95% efficacy US COVID-19 deaths hit highest single-day mark since spring Lowe’s (LOW.US) shares tumble...
Increased volatility could have been spotted on the stock markets recently. US elections as well as positive vaccine news were the reasons behind it. However,...
Tesla (TSLA.US) and NIO (NIO.US) - two electric vehicle manufacturers - are one of the hottest stocks this year. Share price of Tesla increased 426% so...
Bitcoin rally is in full swing as buyers managed to push the price above $18 000 a level not seen since December 2017. The upward move is expected to continue...
European stocks post small gains on Wednesday DE30 tests upper limit of short-term trading range Deutsche Boerse acquires Institutional...
