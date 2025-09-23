⛈ Hurricane sends Coffee above 💲120
Coffee prices are rallying hard this week with the Hurricane Iota being the main driver of price gains as it’s about to hit Central America and can...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Risk-off moods ahead of European open Improvement expected on the US housing market in October NVIDIA to report earnings after US...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.48%, Dow Jones declined 0.56% and Nasdaq closed 0.21% lower. On the other...
Major European indices close mixed Hungary and Poland block EU coronavirus recovery package Further states in the US introduce new restrictions European...
Baidu (BIDU.US) stock fell over 3% despite the fact that the Chinese technology company posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings. Baidu reported...
Bitcoin surged above the major resistance at $17,000, a level not seen since January 2018. Taking into consideration that no major resistance areas...
US retail sales below expectations Coronavirus-related hospitalizations hit record in US Home Depot (HD.US) stock fell 1% despite upbeat quarterly...
TESLA (TSLA.US) stock rallied more than 13% in after-hours trading after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced it would add the electric car maker to the...
US retail sales data for October was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be weaker than expected but it did not trigger any major moves...
Oil: Oil prices remain high thanks to hopes regarding coronavirus vaccines, which could lead to faster opening of economies OPEC + is likely maintain...
S&P Dow Jones Indices announced Tesla will join S&P 500 Stock to be added to the index in December Approximate weight of...
European markets pull back slightly on Tuesday DAX trades flat near 50-hour moving average Banco Santander may buy remaining business...
Coffee prices are under pressure again as Hurricane Iota is set to have a devastating impact on crops in key coffee growing regions. Unfavourable weather...
The Spanish index is among the biggest winners of the vaccine news. It makes sense – the Spanish economy has been hit extremely hard by the pandemic...
European markets seen opening flat Retail sales and industrial production for the US US retailers - Walmart, Home Depot, Kohl's...
US indices booked strong gains yesterday on the back of vaccine news from Moderna. S&P 500 finished 1.16% higher, Dow Jones added 1.60% and Nasdaq...
Moderna (MRNA.US) COVID-19 vaccine is more than 94% effective US records 1 million new Covid-19 cases in a week Asia-Pacific countries signed world's...
Palo Alto Networks (PANW.US) – stock jumped almost 5% after the company posted better than expected quarterly figures. The cybersecurity company...
Natural gas continues its strong decline after the recent seasonal rally in early autumn. The price is down 5% today, which is related to the weather,...
Moderna (MRNA.US) COVID-19 vaccine is more than 94% effective US coronavirus cases top 11 million US30 is testing key 30 000 pts level US indices...
