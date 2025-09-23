Natural gas prices fell 5% due to high temperatures
Natural gas continues its strong decline after the recent seasonal rally in early autumn. The price is down 5% today, which is related to the weather,...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Moderna (MRNA.US) COVID-19 vaccine is more than 94% effective US coronavirus cases top 11 million US30 is testing key 30 000 pts level US indices...
The signing of the world's largest trade agreement between 15 countries in the Asia-Pacific region and recent news regarding Moderna's vaccine...
Spanish financial group BBVA (BBVA.ES) stock surged over 15% after the company announced that will sell its US business, BBVA USA Bancshares, to PNC Financial...
Stock markets experienced a big jump while gold plunged after Moderna announced results of the interim analysis of phase 3 trial of its coronavirus vaccine....
European markets launch new week higher DE30 swings between 13,250 pts zone and 50-hour moving average Delivery Hero (DHER) with...
Markets gain following ASEAN trade deal RBA Governor and ECB President scheduled to speak European markets are seen opening higher...
Watch this webinar to learn: Is there room for more gains on indices? What’s happening in the economy? What’s next for Gold and Silver? What...
A massive free trade agreement was signed by 15 countries from Asia-Pacific region, including China, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Japan....
Mixed session in Europe The pandemic situation in the US and Europe continues to worsen Dow Jones and S&P 500 are trying to extend weekly gains The...
Announcement from Pfizer and BioNTech was unquestionably the biggest market event of the previous week. However, promising interim results of a vaccine...
Farfetch (FTCH.US) stock jumped over 16% after the company announced third-quarter sales and fourth-quarter growth projections that beat market estimates....
The headline Michigan Consumer Sentiment fell from 81.8 pts to 77.0 pts in November against expected 82.0 pts. Consumer Expectations index came in at...
Another record number of new daily COVID-19 cases US producer prices rise for 6th month Disney (DIS.US) stock rose 6% despite Q4 loss US indices...
Bitcoin price cannot stop surging. It was able to extend the rally even during the euphoric week when positive vaccine news weighed on Gold and Silver....
• Bitcoin price breaks above $16 000 level • PayPal allow customers to buy, sell, and hold cryptocurrencies earlier than expected • Dash...
European markets recover after lower opening DE30 tests 50-hour moving average Deutsche Wohnen and Salzgitter reported earnings European...
European markets expected to open lower Second reading of euro area Q3 GDP UoM index seen stable in November European markets...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. Dow Jones dropped 1.08%, S&P 500 finished 1% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.65%. Russell 2000...
• European shares break 3-day win streak • US reports record number of new COVID-19 cases • US Crude inventories rise...
