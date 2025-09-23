Daily summary: Global stocks slide as COVID-19 pandemic rages on
• European shares break 3-day win streak • US reports record number of new COVID-19 cases • US Crude inventories rise...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Pinduoduo (PDD.US) stock rose over 20% after China's third-largest e-commerce company reported quarterly earnings of 5 cents per share on revenue of...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 4.28 million barrels in the week ended November 6th, following an 7.998 million decrease in the previous...
Gold prices did not take the “vaccine news” lightly – indeed they tumbled quite hard declining nearly $100/oz and having many traders...
• Record number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations • US jobless claims fall more than forecast • Fossil Group...
On the surface US data was very upbeat – claims at their lowest level since the start of pandemic and continued claims declining at a rapid pace...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.709 million in the week ended November 6th, compared to 0.751 million in the previous...
NIO shares continue to rally Over 900% YTD gain Record deliveries in August, September and October Earnings release on Tuesday,...
Today Bitcoin price reached $16,000 level for the first time since January 2018 after the first attempt failed to make significant progress on Wednesday....
European markets trade lower on Thursday DE30 recovers from session lows but still trades lower on the day 4 DAX members released...
European markets seen opening slightly lower Policy panel with Fed, ECB and BoE chiefs Cisco and Walt Disney to report earnings Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. Nasdaq gained 2.01%, S&P 500 added 0.77% but Dow Jones dropped 0.08% and Russell closed 0.33%...
Rotation out of tech and into value slows down US100 bounces off the 200-hour moving average Lyft reported small than expected net...
Turkish lira is on the rise today and is a top gaining EM currency against the US dollar. Gains came following remarks made by the Turkish President Erdogan...
European markets trade slightly higher DE30 makes another attempt of breaking above 13,200 pts Continental (CON.DE) warns of big...
GBPUSD experienced some volatile short-term swings on the back of the Reuters report. Reuters said that the EU and UK are likely to miss the deadline to...
European markets seen opening mixed Partial holiday in the United States Speeches from ECB members European stock markets...
US equities finished yesterday's session mixed. Dow Jones gained 0.90%, S&P 500 dropped 0.14% and Nasdaq declined 1.37%. Rotation from tech...
• European equities extended yesterday's rally • Number of US COVID-19 hospitalizations is rising quickly • Tech stocks...
Amazon (AMZN.US) stock fell over 3.0 % after the European Commission unveiled formal antitrust charges against the tech giant over its dual role as a marketplace...
