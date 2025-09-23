US OPEN: Wall Street opens on a mixed footing
• US COVID-19 hospitalizations at record high • Tech stocks under pressure • Beyond Meat (BYND.US) stock plunged on weak...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Oil Coronavirus vaccine could be an opportunity for oil prices. Quick approval of the vaccine could boost demand for oil via, for example, increased...
The number of Covid-19 infections in the US surpassed 10.4 million, with over 59 thousand patients in hospitals. This is the highest number of hospitalizations...
EURUSD is trading lower today. Looking at the M30 interval, we can see that the pair is trying to break below the key support area. The pair approached...
European markets mixed after yesterday's rally DE30 pulls back below resistance at 13,125 pts Thyssenkrupp (TKA.DE) in talks...
European markets seen opening flat German ZEW expected to drop in November Fed speakers in the afternoon US equity futures...
Coronavirus vaccine news triggered a massive rotation trade yesterday. Tech stocks and pandemic winners plunged while cyclicals and industrial stock rallied....
US indices finished yesterday's session with solid gains following positive vaccine news from Pfizer and BioNTech. S&P 500 gained 1.17%,...
• Pfizer and BioNTech announced their Covid-19 vaccine is strongly effective • Biden wins presidency • Global Covid-19...
Biogen (BIIB.US) shares fell 30% during today 'session after U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted against approving company's...
• Joe Biden wins presidency • Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.US/BNTX.US) announced its Covid-19 vaccine is 90% effective • US total...
The initial reaction to the news about the vaccine in the commodity market is obvious - oil clearly up and gold clearly down. This is the effect of the...
Coronavirus vaccine news from Pfizer and BioNTech served as a trigger for massive market moves. Post-announcement trades favour companies from the so-called...
Początkowa reakcja na wieści dotyczące szczepionki na rynku surowców jest oczywista – ropa wyraźnie w górę oraz złoto wyraźnie w dół....
A prospect of prolonged lockdowns seemed to cast a long shadow over the global economy. Markets took a break from this grim reality due to US elections...
Pfizer and BioNtech announced that their coronavirus vaccine candidate showed promising results in the third phase of clinical trials. Below you can find...
McDonald's (MCD.US) stock jumped over 6.0% in pre-market after company posted better than expected quarterly results. Fast food chain earned...
US and European stock markets surged following announcements from Pfizer and BioNTech. Companies said that a vaccine developed by them has over 90% efficiency...
Turkish lira is the best performing EM currency today. Both EURTRY and USDTRY have dropped almost 5% today. Move comes after big personal changes were...
Equities rally on Biden win DAX jumps above the 12,500 pts resistance zone Strong performance of cyclical companies European...
