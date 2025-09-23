🚀 US100 rallies, records in sight 👁🗨
Equities saw a giant turnaround last week and euphoric moods dominate on Monday again. Even though Biden win in the US was originally seen as detrimental...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Risk-on present on the global markets AP, CNN and Fox declare Biden win in US elections Cannabis stocks - Aurora, Canopy Growth and...
Associated Press, CNN and Fox News declared that Joe Biden won US presidential elections In spite of pressures from aides and family members,...
European markets end the day mostly lower US swing states still counting votes NFP report above expectations Even though...
US elections are behind us but emotions are here to stay with legal battles over legitimacy of the results in the spotlight. Returning lockdowns and resulting...
Uber Technologies (UBER.US) posted a wider-than-expected loss for the third quarter. The ride-hailing company had an adjusted loss of 62 cents a share...
Wall Street opens slightly lower on Friday Biden now leads in Pennsylvania and Georgia Roku (ROKU.US) added 2.9 million active accounts...
The NFP report for the month of October has just been released. Long-awaited data from the United States turned out to beat market expectations as...
France reported a record daily number of coronavirus cases on Thursday. The country’s officials informed about 58,046 new infections, the total number...
US dollar is losing ground ahead of October's NFP report release. Market consensus hints at 600k increase in the US employment accompanied with unemployment...
Markets slip as Trump continues to question elections results DE30 pulls back from 12,500 pts Allianz cancels remaining 2020 share...
Still no winner of US elections Labour market data from US and Canada CVS Health and Marriott to report earnings before Wall Street...
US indices gained for the fourth day in a row. S&P 500 and Dow Jones added 1.95% each while Nasdaq rallied 2.59% Moods are also upbeat...
Powell's press conference - key takeaways: Economic activity has continued to recover Household spending on durable goods has been...
As expected, the Fed keeps interest rates unchanged as policymakers took a wait-and-see approach amid US presidential election uncertainty. Key takeaways: The...
• European Commission lowered its GDP forecasts for 2021 • Biden leads US presidential election • Federal Reserve FOMC...
Zynga (ZNGA.US) stock plunged almost 10% after mobile game-maker reported its latest quarterly results. Company lost 11 cents per share for its latest...
At the outset, it should be emphasized that a wider analysis of natural gas will be published next week. However, something is happening again in the natural...
• Biden continues to lead with 264 electoral votes, Trump swept up to 214 votes • US daily COVID-19 cases surpass 100K • General...
Shares of Uber jumped over 10% on Wednesday Outcome of California referendum supports ride-hailing companies Lower employment costs...
