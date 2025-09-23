BREAKING: US Jobless Claims below 800k for 3rd week
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.751 million in the week ended October 31st, compared to 0.758 million in the previous...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Bitcoin is having a great time in Q4 2020 so far. Famous cryptocurrency is trading almost 40% higher compared to the end of September following 5% gain...
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA.US) stock fell 4% in pre-market after company reported mixed second quarter results. Chinese e-commerce giant...
European markets extend post-election rally DE30 tests 12,500 pts HeidelbergCement, Munich Re and Commerzbank reported earnings European...
Biden win in US election is nearly a lock now and that’s been seen as negative for stocks, especially for the tech-heavy US100. Why is this market...
Still no clarity on who will be the next US president FOMC to announce policy decision in the evening Alibaba and Uber among earnings...
Bank of England brought forward policy rate announcement from 12:00 am GMT to 7:00 am GMT. It was widely expected that the UK central bank would boost...
US indices rallied yesterday in spite of lack of clarity on who won the US presidential race. S&P 500 gained 2.20%, Dow Jones added 1.34% and...
• Solid gains in Europe • Investors continue to wait for the results from the US presidential election • US crude inventories...
The Wisconsin electoral commission says it counted all the votes and Biden got around 20 thousand more votes than Trump. Even though this is a slight difference,...
Biogen Inc's (BIIB.US) experimental Alzheimer's disease drug aducanumab was found effective enough in a large trial to support approval, U.S. Food...
Crude inventories in the US rose by almost 8 million barrels in the week ended October 30th, following an 4.32 million increase in the previous...
The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for the US fell to 56.6 in October of from 57.8 in the previous month, below analysts’ expectations of 57.5. The reading...
• Tight race between Trump and Biden • Weak ADP report • Uber (UBER.US) and Lyft (LYFT.US) stocks rally US indices launched...
US equities are trading higher, with the Dow gaining near 200 points, the S&P 500 near 1.8% and the Nasdaq around 2.4%. Investors await the outcome...
Markets are fully focused on the US presidential elections. Incoming reports hint that Democrats may win the White House. Investors completely overlooked...
Last night was a very volatile one on the global markets. While we still do not for sure who has won US presidential elections, odds seem to favour Democratic...
US election votes are still being counted with many remaining votes being absentee ballots. This acts in favour of Democratic candidate Joe Biden who encouraged...
Still no call on US presidential race winner DE30 drops below and climbs back above 12,000 pts BMW, Vonovia and Zalando reported...
Tom Wolf, Governor of Pennsylvania, said via Twitter that there are still over one million votes left to be counted. He said that he is going to deliver...
