Million votes yet to be counted in Pennsylvania
Tom Wolf, Governor of Pennsylvania, said via Twitter that there are still over one million votes left to be counted. He said that he is going to deliver...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Donald Trump delivered a speech to supporters on Wednesday morning where he addressed Election Night. He said that it looks clear that he won Georgia,...
Markets await US election results European indices futures plunging Several key macro events scheduled for today Following...
More and more results are available but it is still too early to call who won a 4-year term at the White House. Now it all comes down to states marked...
US presidential elections have not been decided yet No major US news organization decided to point a winner so far According to NPR,...
Joseph Biden declared early Wednesday morning that he was “on track to win this election,” but urged patience while votes are counted. “It...
The AP gives the Minnesota win to Biden - not a surprise, but as we mentioned earlier, it will give the Democrat candidate the opportunity to "give...
Meanwhile, on the data front, we have positive surprises today: Australian retail sales came in above expectations and much better data from the Asian...
Fox News gives both states to Trump. Ohio is an interesting state in the sense that, as we have just mentioned, votes will continue to flow there until...
We emphasized from the beginning that these elections would be different from all others due to the pandemic and the related postal voting. It just so...
Trump-friendly Fox News has already announced a Biden win in Arizona. Those who follow our updates should not be surprised - Biden led in this state and...
Bloomberg confirms our earlier analysis (entry: Biden is losing ground?) - Joe Biden is on the defensive, but still has the opportunity to win these elections....
The results from the western states are coming in and there are no surprises here - Biden takes California (55 votes), Oregon and Washington state, while...
At the moment, Joe Biden's situation does not look good - in theory, his path to victory was easier, but now some paths are practically closed. He...
For the time being, things have gotten a little quieter on the presidential front, as news of Biden's New Hempshire victory appeared. However, this...
There is no surprise here - the Democratic Senator is losing his seat in Alabama, and so were the polls. However, it also means that the Democrats need...
Trump wins in Kansas and increases the lead over Biden in the key states of Florida, Texas and Ohio. Also Trump leads significantly in Georgia, Wisconsin...
Despite the fact that votes are still counted in many swing states, and many of them are currently led by Biden, the market is seeing a significant retreat...
Networks indicates Biden is winning in Colorado. It was rather priced in by the market. Meanwhile, after counting 80% of the votes, Biden is still leading...
Trump wins Indiana, Wyoming, South Dakota, North Dakota, Louisiana and Nebrasca Bidens wins New Mexico, New York. Biden is leading in...
