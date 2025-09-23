Trump wins in Arkansas, Biden leads in Texas
The Arkansas election is won by Trump (+6 votes), according to the AP news agency. However, Biden has an advantage in Ohio (56 to 43 after 51% of the votes...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
The Arkansas election is won by Trump (+6 votes), according to the AP news agency. However, Biden has an advantage in Ohio (56 to 43 after 51% of the votes...
According to the latest results Trump wins in South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Oklahoma and is leading in Florida but Biden is likely to...
Florida votes are still being counted. Biden is still in the lead after counting 80% of the votes, but his advantage has significantly diminished. Therefore,...
Trump grabs another 5 electoral votes thanks to West Virginia (no surprise). The situation in Ohio and North Carolina remains uncertain. After counting...
As in the title. Trump - 11 votes from Indiana and 8 from Kentucky Biden - 13 votes from Virginia and 3 from Vermont The results are no surprise....
There is no surprise here. According to CNN, Trump leads 68% to 29% for Biden in Indiana. In 2016, the results were 56.5% for Trump and 37.5% for Clinton....
Over 100 million Americans chose to vote early. In 2016, approximately 137.5 million votes were cast overall, of which 47 million were cast earlier. Nevertheless,...
Florida will be a key state for the candidate to win the election. Of course it is possible to win the election without Florida, although the statistics...
Final YouGov Poll shows clear win For Biden - 382 Electoral Votes, with Texas taken over by the Democrats! Of course, one cannot rely only on this data,...
Precious metals advance during the US Election Day. Gold trades 0.8% higher, silver adds 0.7% and platinum rallies 1.5%. US dollar weakness plays a major...
Global stock markets surged today and Wall Street is no exception. All major US indices trade over 2% higher on the day. Russell 2000 (US2000) and Dow...
While US presidential elections are a key theme of the night, investors should also keep in mind that US voters will decide on some seats in the House...
Federal Bureau of Investigations said that it will investigate reports on spreading election misinformation in Michigan. The FBI said that they have received...
The State Board of Elections in North Carolina has decided to extend voting at four polling sites that experienced delays during opening. Delays were caused...
First US polling stations opened at 11:00 am GMT today and voting in some states will not be over before 6:00 am GMT on Wednesday. However, it does not...
Earlier today we were writing about Florida and how increased number of voters registered as Republicans was spreading rumor that Trump could win the state...
Bloomberg came out with an interesting insight into how S&P 500 behaves in the run-up to US presidential elections and whether this year's performance...
We are pleased to offer you full night coverage of the US election in the “News” section of xStation and xStation Mobile platforms. Track the...
SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG.US), the US company manufacturing parts for photovoltaic arrays, drops over 20% today following a release of earnings report...
Stocks gain as United States heads to vote US500 breaks above 200-hour moving average PayPal, McKesson and Sysco reported earnings Big...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator