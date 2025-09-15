Morning Wrap (01.04.2025)
Sentiment in APAC markets is improving slightly, after a wave of losses that hit the world's major stock exchanges yesterday. Japan's Nikkei...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Markets broadly lower amid escalating trade war fears ahead of Trump's "Liberation Day" on Wednesday when new tariffs take effect. US100...
Nvidia-backed AI cloud provider CoreWeave saw its stock fall nearly 8% to $36.90 on Monday, its second day of trading, signaling cooling investor sentiment...
03:30 PM BST, United States - Dallas Fed Mfg Business Index for March: actual -146.3 vs expected -5; previous -8.3; There is...
Markets are starting the week in a very nervous mood. Thirty minutes into trading on Wall Street, major US indices are down around 1.1% (S&P500) and...
Moderna shares plummeted following the resignation a key FDA regulator Palo Alto Networks received price target cuts from multiple analysts France's...
02:45 PM GMT BST, United States - PMI Data for March: Chicago PMI: actual 47.6 vs forecast 45; previous 45.5; EURUSD slightly...
President Trump plans to present a broad set of new tariffs on April 2nd, on a day he has called the "Liberation Day" for the USA. The uncertainty...
13:00 PM BST, Germany - Inflation Data for March: German CPI: actual 0.3% MoM vs forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM; German CPI: actual 2.4%...
General market situation: European stocks are extending their declines, which began after the announcement of tariff changes on car imports to the US....
The Japanese yen is leaving the rest of the G10 currencies behind, appreciating nearly 0.5% against the dollar two days before Donald Trump announces a...
The economic calendar for Monday remains light, though we are still ahead of a few key data points for the U.S. and the Eurozone, potentially driving volatility...
06:00 AM GMT, Germany - Retail Sales Data for February: German Import Price Index: actual 3.6% YoY; previous 3.1% YoY; German...
Wall Street closed the Friday session with significant losses (S&P 500: -2%, DJIA: -1.7%, Nasdaq: -2.7%, Russell 2000: -2.05%). The source...
US indices suffered steep declines with the US500 falling 1.9%, US100 dropping 2.5%, and US30 sliding 1.6%, as investors reacted to consumer sentiment...
The upcoming week has been long awaited by investors. The volatility related to capital repositioning between quarters will coincide with the announcement...
Cryptocurrency-exposed stocks are declining as Bitcoin drops 3.5% to $84,163. The broader market is also retreating as investors worry about escalating...
Futures on CBOE VIX Index (VIX) surges almost 6% today, after US macro readings came in unfavorable for Wall Street. Firstly, Core PCE data came in higher...
The week that many investors have been waiting for is coming. Next week, the market will definitely focus on new tariffs that the US administration is...
Wall Street opened on the low note following a hotter PCE reading supporting Fed’s cautious stance on sticking to the current level of interest rates....
