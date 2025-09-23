Three markets to watch next week
US elections are finally here! US citizens will decide on Tuesday whether they want four more years under Donald Trump or whether they want a change with...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
US elections are finally here! US citizens will decide on Tuesday whether they want four more years under Donald Trump or whether they want a change with...
Facebook (FB.US) reported profit of $2.72 per share for the third quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 a share. Revenue also came in above...
• Big tech reports mixed results • Daily COVID-19 cases reached new high • Twitter (TWTR.US) stock plunged on weak user...
• JP Morgan analysts’ believe that Bitcoin’s value could triple • Correction on the altcoin market • Diminishing...
European stocks recover from morning drop DE30 bounces off the support at 11,450 pts Fraport CEO sees 2020 passenger volumes at less...
European and US futures plunge German GDP seen rising 7.3% QoQ in Q3 2020 Exxon Mobil and Chevron among earnings reporters In...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 1.19%, Dow Jones added 0.52% and Nasdaq jumped 1.64%. Russell gained 1.35% Stocks...
The tech quarterly reports from the Big Four were quite solid but it did little to support market sentiment. Indices are crashing badly into the opening...
• France and Germany will reimpose lockdowns • Earnings Super Thursday • US GDP grows at record 33.1% in Q3 European...
The euro dropped to a four-week low against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, after the European Central Bank president flagged further monetary easing in December...
EBay (EBAY.US) earned 85 cents per share for its latest quarter, up from 53 cents a year ago. Meanwhile analysts' expected earnings of 77 cents per...
• US GDP grows faster than forecast • US Weekly Jobless Claims below 800k for 2nd week • Four Tech Giants report results Thursday •...
European Central Bank decided to leave interest rates unchanged as expected. Bank said that risks are clearly tilted to the downside and that rates will...
Long-awaited US GDP report for Q3 2020 was released today at 12:30 pm BST. Data showed that the US economy grew at an annualized 33.1% QoQ which came in...
OIL.WTI OIL.WTI launched today’s session with a strong decline.The price of this commodity broke below the major support at $36.5. If the market...
German government announced EU largest economy would enter a partial lockdown from November 2nd, while French President Macron declared a second national...
European markets trade mixed ahead of ECB and US GDP DE30 halts declines at 11,450 pts MTU and Volkswagen released earnings reports European...
3 big markets events are scheduled for today. Investors should expect elevated volatility and be on guard in the afternoon! ECB (conference 1:30pm GMT) EURUSD...
4 Big Tech companies to report earnings today US GDP report for Q3 2020 ECB to announce rate decision European stock market...
US indices slumped yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 3.53%, Dow Jones declined 3.43% and Nasdaq closed 3.73% lower. Russell 2000 dropped 2.69% Stocks...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator