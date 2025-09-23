Morning wrap (29.10.2020)
US indices slumped yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 3.53%, Dow Jones declined 3.43% and Nasdaq closed 3.73% lower. Russell 2000 dropped 2.69% Stocks...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
• Prospects of fresh lockdowns in Europe • US stocks fell as virus cases surge • Oil under pressure after EIA report European...
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) stock fell 11% amid a broader market selloff. Company unveiled a transformation program that aims to unlock potential and...
During today's session, we can observe a significant declines not only in the stock market, but also in the precious metals market. Gold and silver...
USDCAD jumped to three-week high amid mounting worries about surging global COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile BOC held its benchmark interest rate at the effective...
GBPUSD launched today's session with a downward move, but the pair moved higher on upbeat headlines regarding Brexit negotiations. Looking at the M30...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 4.32 million barrels in the week ended October 23rd, following an 1.001 million decline in the previous week and compared...
• Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in the US • US500 approaching major support • Microsoft (MSFT.US)...
While the consensus view was that a return to lockdown was unlikely, this is exactly what is taking place. When we look at the charts, imposition of lockdown...
Big Tech companies were drivers of this year's recovery rally on Wall Street. Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Alphabet account for around 20% of the S&P...
The CAC 40 fell 3% today and is trading around 4,600 pts - level not seen since end of May amid concerns about a resurgence in COVID-19 across Europe....
European market plunge as lockdowns return DE30 drops below 11,700 pts Deutsche Bank reports surprise profit Stocks in Europe...
The re-opening story on the markets is long gone. The second wave of the pandemic is ravaging across Europe and forces governments to consider unpopular...
European futures trade lower Lockdowns return Bank of Canada rate decision European stock index futures are trading lower...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.3%, Dow Jones declined 0.80% and Nasdaq gained 0.64% Stocks in Asia...
• European stocks extended losses • Mixed moods on Wall Street • US 7-day average Covid-19 cases hit fresh record European...
The gold market has been consolidating in recent days. Investors are clearly waiting for the US elections, which will take place in a week's time....
Eli Lilly (LLY.US) shares fell over 5.5 % after the company posted weaker than expected quarterly figures. Drugmaker earned $1.54 per share while analysts'...
U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 100.9 in October 2020, from the previous month's 101.8 and compared to market expectations...
• Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has adjourned the Senate until November 9 • California becomes first state to hit 900k COVID-19...
