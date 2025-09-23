US OPEN: Wall Street mixed amid a flurry of earnings reports
• Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has adjourned the Senate until November 9 • California becomes first state to hit 900k COVID-19...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Oil Oil price is pulling back as Libya ramps up production. It is expected that Libyan production will reach 1 million barrels per day within...
European indices continue declines DE30 tests key support at 12,100 pts Covestro released Q3 2020 earnings During the Asian...
Currency woes are nothing new for Turkey – the last episode in 2018 involved inadequate economic policy and tensions with the US and while the situation...
European futures trade higher US durable goods orders and CB consumer confidence Microsoft, Caterpillar and Pfizer to report earnings European...
US indices took a dive during yesterday's session on Wall Street. S&P 500 declined 1.86%, Nasdaq dropped 1.64% and Dow Jones closed 2.29%...
• Europe imposes new restrictions as COVID-19 cases soar • Average daily new coronavirus cases in US hit all-time high • Libya's...
Hasbro (HAS.US) stock plunged today despite the fact that company reported better than expected quarterly results. Toy maker earned $1.88 per share on...
For the first time in history Turkey's lira fell to a fresh record low past of 8.0880 per USD after President Erdoğan challenged the US to impose economic...
Monday started in poor moods and it only got worse from there. Weekend COVID statistics were backed by action today as Spain introduced the state of emergency,...
• US reported highest ever number of new COVID-19 cases • Stimulus talks remain deadlocked • Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN.US)...
Around 140 companies from S&P 500 reported earnings Positive earnings surprises, mixed sales surprise Results much lower on year-over-year...
The IBEX 35 started the week on a negative note and is trading lower around 6,880, in line with its European peers. Stocks fell after a record number of...
Libya informs about full readiness to resume production, it is possible that production will return to 1 million barrels per day in the coming weeks Daily...
European indices slump DE30 decliens 2% on the day SAP (SAP.DE) drops 20% after releasing earnings report European stock...
Friday brought some optimism to the markets as investors ignored surging COVID cases and focused on vaccine and treatment hopes instead. But the stats...
Coronavirus infections surge across Europe and the United States Tropical storm Zeta approaches US Gulf Coast Big tech names to report...
Stocks in Asia are trading lower at the start of a new week. Nikkei drops 0.1%, S&P/ASX 200 trades 0.2% lower and Kospi declines 0.7%. Most indices...
• European shares close higher on upbeat earnings • Wall Street erase early gains and moves lower • New record number...
Crude oil (OIL.WTI) fell more than 1% after information that Libya is able to double its production within 4 weeks. Currently, the country produces approx....
