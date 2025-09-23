Italy's daily COVID-19 cases hit new record high
Italian stocks dropped almost 1% during the early trading hours, extending yesterday’s sharp losses, after government decided to impose a curfew...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
European stocks try to recover from morning plunger DE30 eyes test of 12,500 pts Uber reportedly offered $1.2 billion for Daimler-BMW...
European stock markets deepened downward move on Thursday. Once again indices from the Old Continent have moved sharply lower after opening of the European...
European markets seen opening lower Final US presidential debate Intel and Coca-Cola among earnings reporters Global markets...
US indices finished yesterday's trading with moderate losses. S&P 500 closed 0.22% lower, Dow Jones dropped 0.35% and Nasdaq declined 0.28%....
• European stocks dropped to 3-month lows • US equities erase most of the early gains • Oil price drops after EIA report Major...
Netflix released earnings report for Q3 2020 Higher than expected revenue, EPS miss Huge slowdown in user base growth Company remains optimistic...
The British pound hit $1.3162 today, level last time seen in September 8th, after Bank of England deputy governor Dave Ramsden announced that the...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 1.001 million barrels in the week ended October 16th, following an 3.818 million decline in the previous week and...
• US stocks move higher on stimulus hopes • US reports single-day spike of 60,000 new COVID-19 cases • Snap (SNAP.US) stock...
US100 The upward trend on US tech index Nasdaq has clearly slowed down. US100 started a new week with a downward move and reached the earlier broken...
Spain will most likely become the first European country to reach 1 million coronavirus cases with the government considering introducing a nighttime curfew...
In some markets, investors should be wary of rollovers. One of such markets is NATGAS. The contract for natural gas will be rolled over today. Currently,...
European try to recover from morning plunge DE30 tested monthly lows in 12,550 pts area Daimler says it may lose hundreds millions...
Global stock market futures traded higher during Asian session but things changed after the opening of the European markets. Indices plunged as coronavirus...
European futures trade higher US stimulus talk continue Tesla to report earnings after closing bell European futures point...
Bitcoin has been enjoying a strong upward move since the beginning of September. Gains accelerated this week after Fed Chair Powell said that the US central...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 added 0.47%, Nasdaq gained 0.33% and Dow Jones increased 0.40%. Russell 2000 finished...
• Ireland goes back into lockdown • Wall Street rises ahead of stimulus talks deadline • US Justice Department filed an...
IBM reported Q3 2020 earnings report after Wall Street session yesterday Third consecutive quarter of lower sales Growth in cloud segment...
