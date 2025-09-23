IBM reports lower revenue but cloud segment remains strong
IBM reported Q3 2020 earnings report after Wall Street session yesterday Third consecutive quarter of lower sales Growth in cloud segment...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
IBM reported Q3 2020 earnings report after Wall Street session yesterday Third consecutive quarter of lower sales Growth in cloud segment...
EURUSD is soaring higher today, building on yesterday’s gains, to the highest level since 21 September. The pair trades above 1.1830 despite the...
• US stocks rise ahead of stimulus talks deadline • Department of Justice plans to file antitrust charges against Google (GOOGL.US) • Procter&Gamble...
Oil: WTI crude oil is still consolidating near the upper limit of the range at $41.50 a barrel OPEC + may consider extending major cuts for next...
Looking technically at the NZDUSD, one can see that the upward trend which we have seen since April this year has slowed down significantly. In addition,...
European stock trade higher, DAX lags behind DE30 struggles near 12,800-12,830 pts resistance zone BMW (BMW.DE) generated higher...
Global markets started Monday trading in upbeat moods but this positive sentiment quickly evaporated as mounting COVID cases once again stopped buyers....
European futures trade lower US stimulus talks deadline runs today Netflix to publish earnings after Wall Street closes European...
US indices finished yesterday’s trading near daily lows. S&P 500 dropped 1.63%, Nasdaq declined 1.65% and Dow Jones closed 1.44% lower....
• Pandemic continues to rage in parts of Europe and US • European stocks close mostly in the red • Pelosi sets 48-hour...
AMC Entertainment (AMC.US) – stock rose over 8 % in pre-market after the movie theater chain announced that it will resume operations at theaters...
Number of iPhone 12 preorders are more than twice the level seen for the iPhone 11 last year, mostly thanks to high demand from China, according to top...
• US stocks open higher on stimulus hopes • Pelosi sets 48 hour deadline to pass COVID stimulus bill • Halliburton Co (HAL.US)...
Tech companies dominate earnings calendar this week Tesla (TSLA.US) reported promising Q3 delivery figures Biotechs Abbott (ABT.US)...
Italy reported a new record of 11,705 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday. Prime Minister Conte said the situation had become critical but his government...
European indices erase morning gains DE30 pulls back from 13,000 pts EU Trade Chief sees no basis for Airbus to repay aid European...
European stock markets opened higher after the weekend. It is expected that US stimulus and Brexit talks will gather momentum amid looming deadlines. DE30...
European futures trade higher Fed Powell to discuss digital currencies at 1:00 pm BST Polish employment report for September Global...
Most of the major indices from Asia Pacific trades higher. Nikkei gains 1.2%, S&P/ASX 200 trades 1.1% higher, Kospi adds 0.6% and Nifty jumps...
Stocks gain around the world Solid U.S. retail sales in September Earnings season in full swing Global stock markets try...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator