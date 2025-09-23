3 markets to watch next week
US presidential elections are drawing near. Trump and Biden will face each other in a final debate next week. Reports from US tech companies will dominate...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Europe’s aviation regulator has declared Boeing’s (BA.US) 737 Max aircraft safe to fly. The machine was grounded in March 2019 after two crashes...
The headline Michigan Consumer Sentiment rose from 80.4 pts to 81.2 pts in October against expected 80.5 pts. Consumer Expectations index came in at 78.8...
Stocks open higher on the final trading day of the week U.S. retail sales data above expectations Pfizer (PFE.US) might apply for...
A few moments ago investors were offered crucial retail sales report from the United States for the month of September. The data came in above market expectations...
Gold price rushed above $2,000 earlier in the year Gold mining stocks outperformed major US indices Loose monetary policy keeps gold...
GBPUSD slumped from daily high at 1.2960 to 1.2870 following the Reuters report. According to the news agency, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce...
European markets trade higher after yesterday's rout DE30 bounces of a mix of supports European car sales surprise in September European...
Volatility (VOLX) has been moderate recently but yesterday saw the first major rise since 2 October. While the rise yesterday was ultimately quashed, we...
Mixed moods ahead of European open Brexit decision day US retail sales for September European futures point to a more or...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower but off the daily lows. S&P 500 closed 0.15% lower, Nasdaq declined 0.47% and Dow Jones slipped...
Global stocks fall on new Covid-19 restrictions U.S. Jobless claims highest since mid-August EURUSD below the 1,17 mark Global...
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA.US), a pharmacy chain operator, is rising during today’s session as the firm reported adjusted quarterly profit of...
A few moments ago investors were offered The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) report. The weekly data showed that crude oil inventories...
Stocks tumble as Covid-19 cases in Europe are on the rise U.S. jobless claims worse than expected Morgan Stanley (MS.US) with strong...
During today's session we can observe the completely opposite situation on the pound than yesterday. The British currency is under selling pressure...
The latest US jobless claims data has been released at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show initial jobless claims dropping from 845 to 825k. However,...
European markets plunge on lockdown fears DE30 drops to 12,600 pts, lowest level October 2 ElringKlinger (ZIL2.DE) jumps on Airbus...
Market optimism from Monday and Tuesday has completely evaporated as record COVID numbers reminded investors of lockdown risks. Following partial lockdowns...
European indices seen opening lower European Council meeting on Brexit begins today US jobless claims seen below lower than a week...
