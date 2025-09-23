Economic calendar: EC summit, central bankers and earnings
European indices seen opening lower European Council meeting on Brexit begins today US jobless claims seen below lower than a week...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
European indices seen opening lower European Council meeting on Brexit begins today US jobless claims seen below lower than a week...
US indices declined yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 0.66%, Nasdaq declined 0.8% and Dow Jones closed 0.58% lower. Russell 2000 dropped 0.65% Downbeat...
European stocks mixed U.K. set to continue negotiations with the EU PPI from the U.S. in line with expectations European...
Concho Resources (CXO.US), a company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration, surged during today’s session as the firm is reportedly in talks to...
During today’s session one might spot a rebound on precious metals markets which were under sellers’ pressure yesterday. Gold was gaining over...
Wall Street opens higher on Wednesday Major U.S. banks release their third-quarter results Apple (AAPL.US) unveiled iPhone 12 Wall...
Before today’s U.S. market open three big banks released their third-quarter results - Goldman Sachs (GS.US), Bank of America (BAC.US) and Wells...
DE30 Let’s start today’s analysis with the German index. Looking at the H4 interval, we can see that the recent upward move was halted at...
European markets trade higher DE30 breaks back above 13,000 pts Siemens got €400 million in orders for light rail vehicles European...
GBP jumped on Wednesday when the United Kingdom said that it will continue to negotiate with the European Union past the current deadline. Talks were expected...
European futures point to flat opening of cash session A lot of central bankers expected to speak, including Lagarde Wells Fargo...
US indices finished yesterday's trading with moderate losses. Dow Jones dropped 0.55%, S&P 500 declined 0.63% and Nasdaq closed 0.10% lower....
Global stocks pull back Q3 earnings season in the U.S. begins U.S. CPI in line with expectations Sentiment on global stock...
Apple (AAPL.US) stock turned positive ahead of today’s iPhone event, which is widely believed to be the firm’s biggest show of the year....
The beginning of earnings season in the U.S. American stocks below the flatline BlackRock reports record assets under management Wall...
Global stock markets tend to fall during today’s session The German DAX (DE30) pulls back more than 1% thus falling below the psychological...
U.S. CPI inflation data for September was released just a moment ago. Reading turned out to be in line with market expectations. Headline CPI came in at...
Oil Libyan output increased to 300k barrels per day last week, marking further improvement in country's oil sector Resumption of operations...
JPMorgan published Q3 results ahead of the Wall Street session start today. US bank generated revenue of $29.94 billion against expected $28.39 billion....
US futures recovered a bulk of losses caused by a pessimistic vaccine news from Johnson & Johnson overnight. Investors are shifting their focus to...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator