DE30 tries to recover from morning drop
European markets trade lower DE30 paints right arm of potential head and shoulders pattern ZEW index with a massive miss in October European...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
European stock markets seen opening flat Wall Street earnings season begins US CPI seen accelerating in September European...
US indices booked strong gains yesterday. S&P 500 gained 1.64% and Dow Jones increased 0.88%. Nasdaq rallied 2.56% as OECD failed to reach consensus...
• UK imposed three-tier system of local lockdowns • US stocks gain for 4th session • Oil falls as supply constraints ease European...
Nasdaq (US100) breaks above the 12,000 mark, gaining nearly 2.5%. The index is thus at the highest level since September 3 and is about 3.6% below the...
Ford (F.US) shares jumped over 7% after the auto maker was upgraded to buy from hold by Benchmark analyst Michael Ward, which believes that new management...
Dillard’s (DDS.US) – stock climbed as much as 19% in pre-market trading on Monday after Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB.US) portfolio manager Ted...
This year's conflict in Libya caused that oil production in this country fell below 100,000 barrels per day. However, the ceasefire reached in mid-August...
• US500 is testing resistance at 3500 pts • US earnings season kicks off tomorrow • Twilio (TWLO.US) will acquire ...
Pandemic situation is not improving at all with almost a million new cases being reported over the weekend. Several European countries registered new...
European markets trade slightly higher DE30 pulls back from resistance at 13,125 pts Covestro (1COV.DE) with better than expected...
European equity indices launched Monday's trading higher echoing strong performance of Asian equities. Dutch AEX (NED25) is top performing blue chips...
European markets seen opening higher EU-UK trade talks and US earnings in focus this week BoE and ECB Chiefs to speak today European...
Stocks in Asia-Pacific region ar etrading higher at the beginning of a new week. S&P/ASX 200 gains 0.4% while Kospi and Nifty trade 0.5% higher....
• WHO reported a record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases • European stocks end lower • Trump raises coronavirus...
A lot of action is expected next week. Donald Trump is back on the campaign trail but he refused to take part in the virtual debate with Joe Biden. The...
• The pandemic shows no signs of slowing down. WHO reported a record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases yesterday, with the world’s...
HCA Healthcare (HCA.US) stocks rose over 7% in pre-market trading after the hospital operator said it will return, or repay early, approximately $6 billion...
• Resumed discussions over a sweeping coronavirus relief deal in the US • US500 above major resistance level • AMD (AMD.US)...
The U.S. dollar found itself under selling pressure at the end of the week. Looking at the EURUSD chart from a technical point of view, the pair is currently...
