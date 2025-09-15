BREAKING: Inflation expectations in the US rise once again 📈 EURUSD muted
02:00 PM GMT, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for March: Michigan 1-Year Inflation Expectations: actual...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
12:30 PM GMT, United States - Inflation Data for February: Core PCE Price Index: actual 0.4% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous...
General market situation: European stocks are extending their declines, which began after the announcement of tariff changes on car imports to the US....
U.S. stock market sentiment has weakened once again, with the Nasdaq on track to close its weakest quarter since 2023. The index has failed to break above...
U.S. indices fall ahead of PCE data (12:30 GMT). VIX rises 2%; US100 drops below 20,000 points Market sentiment across European indices is cooling...
German Unemployment Change: 26k (Forecast 10k, Previous 5k, Revised 9K) Unemploymant rate came in at 6.3% vs 6.2% exp. and 6.2% previously Italian...
French CPI (NSA, March prelim) came in at 0.8% vs 0.9% exp. and 0.8% previously (0.2% MoM vs 0.3% exp. and 0% previously) French HICP YoY came...
German GfK Consumer Sentiment: -24.5 (Forecast -22.5, Previous -24.7) German consumers sentiments unexpectedly weakened despite higher market expectations....
UK GDP YoY: 1.5% (Forecast 1.4%, Previous 1.4%) UK GDP QoQ: 0.1% (Forecast 0.1%, Previous 0.1%) UK Retail Sales YoY: 2.2% (Forecast 0.6%, Previous...
Yesterday’s trading session brought declines across major indices, as the S&P 500 edges closer to closing its weakest quarter since 2023. U.S....
U.S. indices decline in today’s session in response to Trump’s announcement of tariffs on cars and auto parts, as well as significant economic...
Philip Morris (PM.US) officially launched its IQOS heated tobacco device in Austin, Texas on Thursday, priced at $60 with tobacco sticks at $8 per pack....
GameStop (GME.US) shares are down nearly 15% today, erasing yesterday’s rebound, which was largely driven by news that the company plans to include...
Dollar Tree shares jumped nearly 10% Wednesday after the discount retailer announced the sale of its troubled Family Dollar chain to private equity firms...
Kansas City Fed Composite index came in -2 vs -5 exp. and -5 previously Manufacturing was higher than previous print 1 vs -13 previously
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF Actual 37B (Forecast 34B, Previous 9B) Natural Gas Storage starts to follow seasonal pattern. Source: Bloomberg...
02:00 PM GMT, United States - Pending Home Sales Index for February: Actual 72 vs previous 70.6; United States - Pending Home Sales for...
US Automakers Slide on Trump's 25% Import Tariff AMD Shares Drop After Jefferies Downgrade GameStop Tumbles on $1.3 Billion Convertible...
Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD.US) shares are in the spotlight following Wednesday's product event as the company unveiled an ambitious expansion into...
US Q4 2024 GDP final QoQ came in at 2.4% vs 2.3% exp. US Core PCE Prices Final: 2.6% (Forecast 2.7%, Previous 2.7%) US GDP Price Index Final:...
