Crypto newsletter: Bitcoin's uptrend halts under $11,000
• Bloomberg analyst expect that Bitcoin price will reach $100,000 in 2025 • Litecoin's MimbleWimble launch on a testnet • Ripple’s...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
European markets trade mixed DE30 pulls back towards 13,000 pts Henkel, Deutsche Post and Zalando updated full-year forecasts European...
Precious metals are the best performing asset class today with gains ranging from 1% to over 2%. The US dollar weakness can be named as the primary cause...
European stock markets seen opening flat Record Covid-19 numbers Canadian labour market data for September European stock...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 0.80%, Dow Jones moved 0.43% higher and Nasdaq jumped 0.50%. Russell 2000...
• European stocks closed at 3-week highs • Pelosi against the idea of a potential smaller coronavirus aid package • Resurgence...
Domino’s Pizza (DPZ.US) reported mixed third-quarter results. Company earned $2.49 per share which came in below analysts' expectations of $2.79...
• Trump refuses to participate in virtual presidential debate • US jobless claims stay elevated • IBM (IBM.US) is planning...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.840 million in the week ended October 3rd, compared to 0.837 million in the previous...
COVID-19 continues to spread across the world with a record pace. The number infections surpassed 36.4 million and more than one million people lost...
European markets trade higher DE30 struggles at 13,000 pts Suedzucker (SZU.DE) drops in spite of solid H1 earnings European...
DE30 starts another trading day with a very upbeat momentum, easily surpassing 13000 level at the opening of cash trading in Germany. Investors are clearly...
European futures point to a higher opening of today's session ECB minutes to be released at 12:30 pm BST US politics could be...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 1.74%, Nasdaq jumped 1.88% and Dow Jones added 1.91%. Russell 2000 rallied...
• European equities mixed on Wednesday • US stocks rose on hopes for piecemeal stimulus deal • WTI Crude extend losses...
• The rising number of COVID hospitalizations and new infections in several US states coincides with President Trump and several members of his...
Sirius XM (SIRI.US) is nearing a contract renewal with Howard Stern which would pay the radio host about $120 million per year, according to sources who...
All three main stock indices in the U.S. rose roughly 1.5% on Wednesday, recovering from a sell-off in the previous session after President Trump appeared...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 0.501 million barrels in the week ended October 2nd, following an 1.980 million decline in the previous...
• President Trump cancelled stimulus negotiations • House of Representatives damns Big Tech monopolies • Levi Strauss...
