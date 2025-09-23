Top three charts of the week: DE30, OIL.WTI, SILVER
DE30 Looking at the DE30 chart from a technical point of view, one can see that the German index has bounced off the key resistance area at 12,950 pts...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Small declines on European stock exchanges DE30 pulls back below 12,900 pts Dialog Semiconductor expects higher Q3 revenue European...
USDJPY has been on the rise this week and managed to break to a 3-week high today above 105.80. The pair is being supported by US yields that increased...
European market seen opening lower FOMC minutes to be released in the evening Lagarde speaks at 1:10 pm BST Donald Trump...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower after Trump postponed stimulus talks until after the elections. S&P 500 dropped 1.40%, Dow...
• ECB President Lagarde hints at fresh stimulus • Powell advocates for doing more stimulus rather than less • Delta has...
Beyond Meat (BYND.US)– stock soared 6% after investment banker Piper Sandler raised its price target to $178 from $130, which is about $5 lower than...
Alteryx (AYX.US)— shares jumped more than 27% after analytics company raised its revenue guidance for the third quarter to a range of $126 million...
• US stimulus talks in focus • Powell to speak on economic outlook • Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA.US) has not reached...
Oil According to a Goldman Sachs, Saudi Arabia budget projects oil price at around $50 for the next three years Oil production at four...
Looking at the gold market on H4 interval, one can see that the price is once again testing the key resistance area. The zone marked with a purple colour...
• Cases of the disease are continuing to surge in many countries, while others which had apparent success in suppressing initial outbreaks are...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 tries to defend 12,800 pts Puma drops after Kering announces share sale European...
Markets mixed ahead of European open Powell to speak on economic outlook US stimulus talks slowed down Stock markets rallied...
US indices finished yesterday's session with solid gains. Dow Jones added 1.68%, S&P 500 gained while Nasdaq rallied 2.32%. Russell 2000...
Trump's condition improves Stock markets rally Natural gas and oil surge on looming hurricane threat Mixed performance...
Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX.US), the US biotech company, is surging today. Stock is trading around 40% above Friday's closing price after BridgeBio Pharma,...
Wall Street jumps on positive outlook for Trump's health US2000 approaches resistance at 1,565 pts ISM non-manufacturing for...
We are entering a period when NATGAS prices become seasonally very volatile. While it’s not November yet (when winter temperature projections can...
• Coronavirus continues to spread at near-record pace with global case count rising to almost 35.5 million. After successfully tamping down the...
