DE30: European equities start the week on a positive note
• Europe trades higher as Trump's health improves • Mixed economic data from the Eurozone • Deutsche Boerse (DB1.DE)...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Upbeat moods can be spotted on the global financial markets at the beginning of a new week. Sentiment improved as media reports suggested that Donald Trump...
Geramany, France and Italy released their PMI Services readings just a moment ago - earlier the data was released by Spain. Data is rather mixed...
• US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI • PMI data from the Eurozone It’s a busy day ahead on the economic calendar, with service...
• US indices finished Friday's session lower. The Dow Jones lost 0.5% while S&P 500 dropped 1% and Nasdaq declined 2.2% • Positive...
Trump tests positive for coronavirus Positive stimulus talk in the United States Stock markets and oil slump Markets...
Markets were caught off guard when Donald Trump confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus. News will trigger renewed focus on pandemic as well...
Wall Street dropped on Trump's positive test but tries to pare decline later on Pelosi says stimulus bill is near US100 bounces...
Tesla delivers 139.3k vehicles in Q3 2020 Inventory continued to decline, delivery efficiency improved Stock trades lower in pre-market Tesla...
• Yesterday was the second worst day of the coronavirus pandemic in terms of new reported cases. Also death toll continues to accelerate worldwide....
The final US jobs report ahead of the presidential elections (November 3) turned out to be a disappointment. Headline figure showed smaller employment...
Both USD and JPY gained after Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. However, JPY outperformed USD. Looking at the chart from a technical point...
• BitMEX accused of evading rules designed to stop money laundering • Cardano celebrates 3rd anniversary • A failure of...
• Trump and wife Melania test positive for COVID-19 • DE30 is testing major support at 12,600 pts • SAP SE (SAP.DE) will...
Indices started October on a positive footing, especially in the US where a mix od solid data and stimulus hopes were driving flows to equities. However...
• US Non Farm Payrolls • Brexit talks in Brussels • Trump tests positive for the coronavirus It’s a...
• US indices finished Thursday's session higher. The Dow Jones gained 0.1% while S&P 500 added 0.5% and Nasdaq rose 1.4% • Trading...
• European stocks close mostly higher • Mixed set of economic data from the US • WTI oil plunged over 5% European...
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) stock surged after company posted better than expected quarterly figures. The housewares retailer earned 50 cents per share,...
The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing PMI in September declined to 55.4 from 56.0 in the previous month. Today’s reading...
