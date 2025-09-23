US OPEN: Wall Street starts Q4 on a positive note
• US stocks climb on stimulus hopes • US Weekly Jobless Claims below expectations • Pepsico (PEP.US) stock rose on upbeat...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.837 million in the week ended September 26th, compared to 0.870 million in the previous...
OIL.WTI stopped the upward move at the key resistance area today. Commodity bounced off the upper limit of 1:1 structure, which was also strengthened by...
• Daily coronavirus case count is once again nearing records with more than 315,000 new cases reported yesterday. New infections have risen sharply...
EU to take UK to the court over Internal Market Bill DE30 remains stuck in short-term range Bayer (BAYN.DE) slumps on updated outlook...
The US job market remains in the spotlight as the economy recovers from the pandemic slump and the NFP report could be absolutely crucial for the markets....
British pound is the worst performing major currency today. Declines accelerated after media reported that European Union will go to court with the United...
Silver prices have a fantastic year, rising more than 30% from the start of this year despite the recent major sell-off. Prices were near $30/oz in early...
European futures seesaw ahead of cash session open US ISM manufacturing seen improving in September, avalanche of PMI releases US...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 0.83%, Nasdaq added 0.74% and Dow Jones jumped 1.20%. Russell 2000 gained...
• Dax suffers 1st monthly loss since March • US stocks higher amid stimulus hopes and upbeat economic data • US Crude inventories...
On Monday Caesars Entertainment (CZR.US) disclosed a cash offer of 2.9 billion pounds ($3.7 billion) to buy London-based sports betting site William Hill...
Natural gas prices are under pressure from US medium-term weather forecasts. Although in the east of the country slightly cooler days are expected in the...
Two factors contributed to the September price declines in the coffee market: a very good harvest season in 2020 and the extremely high number of long...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 1.98 million barrels in the week ended September 25th, following an 1.639 million decline in the previous...
• Mnuchin ‘hopeful’ regarding coronavirus stimulus deal • ADP report above expectations • Micron Technology...
ADP report for September, a final hint ahead of Friday's NFP release, was published at 1:15 pm BST. Report signalled a 749k increase in employment...
EURUSD EURUSD has been trading in a downward channel recently. Looking at the H4 chart from a technical point of view, one can see that the price bounced...
• New coronavirus cases continue to surge across the world. Total number of confirmed infections is approaching 34 million. Meanwhile more than...
Indices retreat after US presidential debate DE30 fails to break back above 12,800 pts in morning bounce Covestro (1COV.DE) announced...
