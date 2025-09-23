US OPEN: Wall Street starts a new week in positive mood
• US30 is testing major resistance level • Pelosi expresses hope that deal can be made with White House on COVID-19 relief • Uber...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
GBPUSD started Monday’s session with an upward move. Looking at the H4 chart from a technical point of view, one can see the pair has reached the...
• The pandemic continues to rage in parts of the US, hot spots in Europe and across big emerging economies including India and Brazil. Global coronavirus...
European equities launched the week higher DE30 breaks sequence of lower highs Rheinmetall (RHM.DE) renewed long-term agreement with...
European stock market indices launched new week with solid bullish gaps. No major news was offered to the markets over the weekend, so gains can be seen...
European stock markets seen opening higher Final round of EU-UK talks to be held this week NFP report expected to show recovery slowing...
Stocks in Asia launched a new trading week in upbeat moods. Nikkei gains 0.7%, Kospi gains 1.5% and Nifty adds 1.2%. S&P/ASX 200 trades flat....
Europe closes mostly in the red, US markets try to recover EURUSD approaching the 1,16 mark U.S. durable goods orders below market...
After a turbulent week investors are looking for signs of stabilization. Is the largest correction since March over? Will the US dollar keep advancing?...
U.S. indices open mixed on Friday Democrats drafting a stimulus package of about $2.4 trillion Costco Wholesale with fourth-quarter...
• Daily coronavirus case count is once again nearing records with more than 314,000 new cases reported yesterday. Both France and the UK announced...
The U.S. published its durable goods orders data just a moment ago. Following last month’s solid figures, this time the release came in below expectations....
• European Union proposes new legislation on crypto assets • The startup Optimism may solve Ethereum's scaling issues • Binance...
Equity markets tried to rebound in early trade but this attempt has failed and we see a strong risk-off sentiment again. DE30 is among the major losers...
At the beginning of the week one could observe strong declines on the silver market. However the silver bounced off the key support yesterday. The price...
• UK and France reported record daily rise of COVID-19 infections • DE30 is testing major 12600 pts level • BMW...
Economic calendar is quite light with US durable goods and core durable goods orders being the only noteworthy readings scheduled for release. Therefore...
• US indices finished Thursday's session higher. The Dow Jones rose 0.2% while S&P 500 gained 0.3% and Nasdaq added 0.4% • Mostly...
Market pessimism in Europe, U.S. tries to rebound EURUSD trading flat The CBRT raises interest rates European markets closed...
CarMax Inc (KMX.US), the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, plunged over 10% today in spite of the fact that the company’s results managed...
