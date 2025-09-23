BREAKING: U.S. new home sales surge above 1 million threshold
U.S. new home sales data were released just a moment ago. Following an astonishing surge in July, the figures for the month of August turned out to be...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
U.S. indices extend losses Jobless claims below expectations UnitedHealth (UNH.US) is in talks to buy online pharmacy startup Following...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.870 million in the week ended September 19th, compared to 0.860 million in the previous...
• Daily coronavirus case count is once again reaching new record levels with more than 315,000 new cases reported yesterday which raised concerns...
This wasn’t expected – the CRBT resisted a pressure to raise rates for a long time but a pressure on the lira and depleting reserves meant...
EURUSD is trading in a downward move this week. Looking at the H4 interval, the key support is located at the 1.1580 level and is determined by the lower...
• German Business Climate Highest in 7 Months • SNBank kept interest rates unchanged • Infineon (IFX.DE) chip enables...
The Ifo Business Climate Index in Germany rose to 93.40 in September, from the previous month's figure of 92.6 and below market expectations...
• US Weekly Jobless Claims • Ifo Business Climate index • Key central bankers speeches It’s a relatively...
Equity markets attempted a rebound yesterday in the morning only to completely reverse course during the US trade. Bulls are facing multiple headwinds:...
• US indices finished Wednesday's session lower. The Dow Jones fell 1.9% while S&P 500 lost 2.4% and Nasdaq plunged 3% • Shares...
• European stocks finish higher on Wednesday • Investors resume selling US tech shares • Gold price approaching 6-week...
Shares of Tesla (TSLA.US) fell as much as 7.6% in extended trading on Tuesday after the electric-auto maker unveiled innovations and increased efficiencies...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 1.639 million barrels in the week ended September 18th, following an 4.389 million decline in the previous week...
• US Manufacturing PMI in line with expectations • House passes short-term spending bill to avoid government shutdown • Nike...
US Manufacturing PMI increased to 53.50 in September from 53.1 in August, in line with analysts’ expectations of 53.5. The reading pointed to the...
USDCHF has been trading in a downward trend recently. However the price broke above the upper limit of the downward channel signalling a possible...
DE30 The German index has been moving in a clear consolidation recently, however at the beginning of the week price broke below the lower limit of the...
• Cases of the COVID-19 disease are continuing to surge in many European and Asian countries, while new clusters of COVID-19 infections have...
European markets gain for the second day to erase Monday’s sell-off DE30 testing the 12,800 pts area European sportswear surge...
