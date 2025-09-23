BREAKING: Mixed PMI data form Germany and France!
Germany released its preliminary PMI indices just a moment ago - earlier the data was released by France. Data is rather mixed as Manufacturing PMIs came...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Precious metals have been under pressure lately despite extremely dovish Fed. The key reason is US dollar. The US currency was under huge pressure during...
All eyes on PMIs from Europe Key central bankers speeches EIA’s crude oil inventories Wednesday’s session will...
• US indices finished Tuesday’s session higher. The Dow Jones rose 0.52%, S&P 500 added 1.05% while Nasdaq finished the day 1.71% higher. •...
Stocks lose steam in the afternoon EURUSD near the 1,17 mark BoE’s Bailey cools negative rate expectation Throughout...
Tesla (TSLA.US) extends losses ahead of “Battery Day” scheduled for 9:30 pm BST today. As some investors were hoping for crucial announcements...
U.S. indices try to recover Powell and Mnuchin to testify today AutoZone (AZO.US) with results well above expectations Following...
The National Association of Realtors released its U.S. existing home sales data for the month of August just a moment ago. Following an astonishing rebound...
Yesterday's slump on the stock markets in Europe has contributed to the downward move in the US as well. Today, one can observe that markets attempt...
Oil: With the fall in prices on the stock market and the strengthening of the US dollar, oil returns to declines Inventories have been declining...
• Europe continues to struggle with a second wave of coronavirus infections with countries like France and the UK considering imposing more restrictive...
• European stock markets rebounded from worst day since June • DE30 is testing local support level • Lufthansa (LHA.DE) announced...
What happened? Technology stocks that are so popular this year have been in a correction for two weeks but other key equity indices remained resilient...
This US dollar is gaining sharply across the FX market this week and this is especially apparent on the GBPUSD. The pound faces a series of risks from...
• Fed Chairman Jerome Powell testifies • BOE Governor Bailey speaks • Second day of Bank Holiday in Japan Economic...
• US indices finished Monday's session lower. The Dow Jones fell 1.9% while S&P 500 lost 1.2% and Nasdaq dropped 0.1%. • Negative...
Sell-off on global financial markets Silver craters over 9% U.S. dollar as “the winner” of the day Global financial...
Silver is obviously the weakest commodity in the world, today. The price of this precious metal is down nearly 9%, following a huge decline on the gold...
One might notice that the USD/JPY has been moving in a rapid upward move in the past few hours. The currency pair slightly touched 104.00 area - levels...
Trevor Milton, Nikola’s (NKLA.US) founder and chairman, decided to step down as executive chairman effective immediately. Nikola’s shares -...
