🏆 Gold is testing $1,900 mark!
Gold is down over 2% and approached key support area at $1,900 per ounce. Precious metals prices tend to fall due to stronger U.S. dollar which might be...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Global stocks tumble on Monday US500 getting closer to the correction territory Microsoft to acquire the video-game publisher for...
• In Europe, a second wave of infections continues to hit several countries across the region, in particular Spain, France and the UK. Last Friday...
At the beginning of the week, we can see a continuation of the recent declines in the stock market. In today's short analysis, we'll look at the...
Banks shares extended last week’s losses to fall to its lowest level since May following a report by BuzzFeed and other media outlets based on leaked...
• European stocks fell led by banks • New coronavirus-led restrictions in several European countries • Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE)...
DE30 is already down 2% at the beginning of Monday trading in what could be the first step towards a deeper correction. European markets generally ignored...
• Fed Chairman Powell testifies before Congress for three straight days • Bank Holiday in Japan This week starts with...
• US indices finished Friday's session lower. The Dow Jones fell 0.9% while S&P 500 lost 1.0% and Nasdaq dropped 1.1%. • Mixed...
European equities finish the day lower CBR considers interest rate cut Fed members to speak on Monday Friday brought more...
The pivotal Fed meeting is already behind us, but key market levels are yet to be decided. Make sure you pay attention to developments on these markets,...
The Spanish index is trading more than 2% lower duringtoday's session. Looking at the chart from a technical point of view, SPA35 broke abovethe sloping...
U.S. equities mixed on Friday TikTok to be removed from U.S. app stores Accenture (ACN.US) to launch Accenture Cloud First American...
• Daily coronavirus case count is once again reaching new record with more than 314,000 new cases reported yesterday. World Health Organization...
• Major crypto currencies recover some of the recent losses • Ethereum network fees skyrocketed after the launch of UNI • Ripple...
• European equities edge lower • WHO warns of a surge in COVID-19 cases across Europe • M&A news lifts Covestro (1COV.DE)...
While the bulk of market focus has been reserved lately for instruments like US100, OIL.WTI or GOLD, Soybean is quietly but consistently building an impressive...
• US consumer sentiment figures • Canada retail sales data It’s another relatively quiet day ahead on the economic...
• US indices finished Thursday's session lower. The Dow Jones fell 0.5% while S&P 500 lost 0.8% and Nasdaq dropped 1.3% • Mixed...
Global stocks below the flatline Natural gas plunges as much as 11% Negative interest rates headlines after BoE’s announcement After...
