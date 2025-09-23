BREAKING: Natural gas plunges 11%
Natural gas (NATGAS) dives roughly 11% today, most since January 2019. Natural gas prices are falling as investors await the beginning of the heating season....
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
U.S. indices plunged after Powell’s speech Jobless claims fell to 860k General Electric (GE.US) sees positive industrial free...
One can notice strong declines on U.S. stock markets after the US open. Looking at the US100 at the daily time frame, the index reached the key support...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.860 million in the week ended September 12th, compared to 0.884 million in the previous...
• BoE leaves monetary policy unchanged • Eurozone CPI falls for 1st time in over 4 years • Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) will...
Bank of England released its interest rate decision just minutes ago. Consensus expected a unanimous 9-0 decision on keeping policy rate and QE unchanged....
The FOMC tried very hard to sound dovish yesterday but with the bull market largely based on ultra-expansive monetary policy and no new action on the horizon...
• BoE monetary policy decision • US weekly jobless claims • OPEC committee meeting While the markets...
• US indices finished Wednesday's session mostly lower. The Dow Jones finished near the flat line while S&P 500 lost 0.5% and Nasdaq...
On the Fed decision day moods on stock markets remained mixed. European equities finished the session near yesterday’s close prices. DAX added 0.29%...
Below we present some key takeaways from the Fed Chairman’s press conference: Zero rates are “new normal” Stronger economic...
The Federal Reserve released its latest macroeconomic projections along with its monetary policy announcement. Projections turned out to be more optimistic...
The Fed decision was in line with market expectations. Dot charts shows that rates should stay close to zero to 2023 and long term rate is at 2.5%. Fed...
In less than an hour the Fed will publish its monetary policy decision along with latest macroeconomic projections. It is widely expected that the Federal...
Eastman Kodak Co (KODK.US) shares soared during today’s session amid new findings concerning $765 million loan from the U.S. government. Earlier...
A few moments ago investors were offered The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) report. The weekly data showed an unexpected crude oil inventories...
Investors awaiting FOMC policy announcement U.S. retail sales below expectations FedEx with excellent financial results Wall...
Retail sales in the United States grew by 0.6% month-over-month in August , following 1.2% gain in July and below market expectations of 1.0%...
US100 The main trend on the US index - Nasdaq (US100) remains upward despite the recent clear correction. Looking at the chart from a technical point...
• A number of countries continue to witness rising number of new COVID-19 cases over the last few months. However coronavirus appears to...
