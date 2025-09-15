DE40: Sell-offs continue in Europe; automotive companies in focus 💡
General market situation: European stocks are losing ground today, extending the downward correction initiated yesterday. The German DAX is currently losing...
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Yesterday, Donald Trump announced 25% tariffs on autos, signaling that he could offer China a tariff cut in case of positive progress in negotiations....
Alberto Musalem from the Federal Reserve signaled yesterday that the risk of higher U.S. inflation readings has clearly increased. He was echoed by Austan...
EURUSD is bouncing back after more than a week of continuous declines, but this relief may be short-lived. The tightening of trade frictions between the...
European car stocks are plummeting after President Donald Trump announced a “permanent” 25% tariff on all cars not manufactured in the US....
Thursday will be packed with data from the U.S. (quarterly GDP, PCE, jobless claims, gas inventory changes) as well as speeches from European Central Bank...
Stock indices on Wall Street returned to a correction yesterday (Nasdaq: -2%, S&P500: -1.1%, DJIA: -0.3%, Russell 2000: -1%), mainly due to a...
The US500 fell 1.22% to extend its worst quarterly slide since 2023, the US100 dropped 2%, and the US30 with losses of 0.4%. The session brings a major...
Tesla (TSLA.US) shares are down nearly 6% today, contributing to the broader 1.6% sell-off on the Nasdaq. Alongside Nvidia, they are among the weakest...
The futures on Nasdaq 100 index (US100) slips almost 1.5% today, halting a three-day winning streak, as semiconductor giant Nvidia led technology shares...
Neel Kashkari, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, commented today on the state of the U.S. economy, pointing to significant uncertainty...
EIA Crude Oil Inventories: -3.341M (Forecast 1.977M, Previous 1.745M) Gasoline inventories:-1.446M vs -1.5M exp. and -0.527M previously Distillate...
Overall market sentiment on Wall Street remains fragile, dragged down by losses in large-cap tech, with Nvidia, Tesla, and Taiwan Semiconductor leading...
The trade war initiated by Donald Trump is in full swing. The battle, which began in early February, constantly shifts its pace and direction. Although...
GameStop shares jumped as much as 12% after the video game retailer announced its board had unanimously approved an update to its investment policy to...
Overall market situation: European stocks are losing ground today after that, negating some of the gains booked in recent days. The German DAX is currently...
The Japanese yen was the weakest G10 currency today. JPY began to weaken sharply after Governor Ueda’s speech, which was perceived as dovish by financial...
Today’s macroeconomic calendar is rather uninteresting. The most important publication that markets may pay attention to is the U.S. durable goods...
07:00 AM GMT, United Kingdom - Inflation Data for February: Core CPI: actual 3.5% YoY; forecast 3.6% YoY; previous 3.7% YoY; Core...
The Asia-Pacific market extends investor uncertainty from yesterday's U.S. session. On the main indices, we observe slight declines or sluggish...
