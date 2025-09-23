DE30 moves higher as investors focus on FED economic view
• UK inflation rate lowest since 2015 • Bayer (BAYN.DE) settles thousands more Roundup lawsuits • Lufthansa (LHA.DE) may...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
OIL is advancing for the second day after defending a pivotal support at $39.30. We pointed out in a post yesterday that buyers were able to stop the sell-off...
• FOMC rate decision; Fed Chair Powell news conference • US Retail sales data • EIA crude oil inventories report A lot...
• US indices finished Tuesday's session higher, Dow Jones gained 2 points to close flattish, S&P 500 rose 0.5% while the Nasdaq...
Upbeat economic data supports stock markets Gold with some bigger swings Markets awaiting tomorrow’s Fed policy announcement Global...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock gains for a fifth consecutive session as investors’ excitement intensifies ahead of the so-called “Battery Day”...
Oracle Corp (ORCL.US) jumped almost 3% during today session on rumoured TikTok deal. According to CNBC, a U.S. decision on Oracle’s bid for TikTok’s...
American equities push higher at the market open NY Empire well above expectations, slightly disappointing industrial production Nikola...
The U.S. industrial production data for the month of August were published just a few minutes ago. Surprisingly, the data came in below market expectations...
• In Europe, a second wave of infections continues to hit several countries across the region. Spain recorded 27,404 new infections since Friday,...
Oil: Brent continues to trade below $40 a barrel The latest OPEC forecasts were not very negative, yet still predict a drop in demand of over 10...
The US Federal Reserve has a massive impact on the markets. Indeed, the US central bank could be the key driver behind an impressive post-pandemic rally...
• German ZEW well above expectations • UK jobless rate near 2-year high • Daimler AG (DAI.DE) will pay $ 2.2 billion...
OIL saw a very steep correction in the first half of September sliding from $46.50 to $39.30. This level has been turned into a support and so far buyers...
Indeks ZEW rośnie do poziomu 77,4 punktów przy oczekiwaniu 69,8 punktów oraz przy poprzednim poziomie 71,5 punktu. Indeks ZEW dotyczący bieżących...
The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany jumped to 77.4 pts in September from the 71.5 pts in previous month. Today’s reading came in...
• September ZEW Economic Sentiment figures for Germany and the Eurozone • US industrial production figures • UK Jobless...
• US indices finished Monday's session higher, with the Dow Jones gaining 1.2%, S&P 500 rose 1.3% while the Nasdaq jumped 1.9% • Major...
Mixed session in Europe Wall Street tries to recover recent losses Key Chinese data to be released overnight Monday brought...
Nikola (NKLA.US) shares tumbled anew at the beginning of today’s session. However, as time goes by, bulls have managed to regain control and stock...
